Marvel’s Wolverine reportedly aiming for a mature ‘Hard R’ rating, could release as early as Fall 2024

According to prolific Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb, Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine title won’t be afraid to get its claws out and might be targeting a potential “Hard R” mature rating, as discussed on a live stream earlier today. Grubb and co. discussed the potential of an adult-themed story for Wolverine stating that he thinks that the X-Men character is “the right character” for “an M-rated superhero game.”

While delving into further detail on a stream, Grubb also claims that he’s heard “two different dates” for the upcoming adaptation, currently being spearheaded by Brian Horton and Cameron Christian, the leads behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, who have already promised a full-size game with a mature tone.

Grubb claims that he heard of a fall 2024 release date, but also follows up with a curb to any high expectations, telling listeners to not be surprised if it turns out to be 2025. While exciting to think that Insomniac could potentially follow up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release window later this year with another big superhero hit like Marvel’s Wolverine, it’s best to take conflicting statements like these with a grain of salt and simply hope for the best.

Related: Marvel Snap deckbuilding guide – How to build decks in Marvel Snap

Grubb also divulges that he’s heard talks of the title avoiding any connection to Fox’s X-Men movie adaptations, which will likely disappoint any hardcore Hugh Jackman Wolverine fans and those expecting any direct nods to previous video game appearances too. In addition, the reporter claims the game will be a standalone title with a setting based on a time prior to Wolverine’s membership with the X-Men.