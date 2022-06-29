Massive Genshin Impact leaks reveal splash arts for new characters Tighnari, Collei, Dori

Genshin Impact version 2.8 is still just around the corner, but we’re already getting massive leaks for the next major Genshin Impact update. Version 3.0 will bring us the new and long-awaited continent of Sumeru, as well as the brand new Dendro element. These two new features will bring us three brand new characters as well, named Tighnari, Collei, and Dori.

We previously received leaks about the kits of the mentioned characters, but now, we have news about the characters’ official splash arts and designs as well. Tighnari, according to leaks, is a 5-star Dendro Bow character with a flowery, kitsune-inspired design. Tighnari will reportedly be a “Ganyu-esque” character who scales off of Elemental Mastery.

Collei will reportedly be a 4-star Dendro Bow character which sub-DPS potential, armed with a boomerang and a “cute companion similar to Baron Bunny.” You can see this companion in her splash art, which looks to be a cat-like figure in a cloak.

Finally, Dori will be a 4-star Electro Claymore character who will reportedly have healing as a part of her kit. She closely resembles the character Diona in both design and strength, as both are 4-star healers. She has a genie-like design with a companion hopping out of a genie’s bottle.

These characters are expected to release during Version 3.0 of Genshin Impact and will reign in a legion of new characters with the release of Sumeru. Meanwhile, Version 2.8 is still not released, and we have a new character on the way named Shikanoin Heizou.