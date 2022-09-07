Who is Brassius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Every Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer has revealed new characters and creatures, and the latest one introduces the stern-faced Brassius. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Gym Leader with a brash name.

Brassius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You might be able to guess just by his name because it sort of rhymes with “grass” — Brassius is Scarlet and Violet’s Grass-type Gym Leader. Known as the “Verdant Virtuoso,” he resides in Artazon, and once again as you might guess from the name, that town is known for its artwork and flowers. Before you can face Brassius in a battle, you’ll have to complete his Gym Challenge, which involves tracking down several Sunflora in the area. We’ve seen Brassius use the new Pokémon Smoliv, and one of those Sunflora is sure to be a part of the battle too. Also, he carries a thorn whip, which looks a little harsh for a Gym Leader.

Other Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Brassius is one of several Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and thanks to a different kind of story progression, you’ll be able to face them in any order you wish. The list includes Grusha, the Ice-type Gym Leader. Once a snowboarder, he now runs the gym in Glaseado. One of his Pokémon is another newcomer, Cetitan.

Other key characters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Gym Leaders are a staple of Pokémon games, but they’re not the only characters you’ll encounter during your adventure. The player character attends an academy, and biology teacher Jacq and headmaster Clavell can be found there. Fellow students will also accompany you on certain quests: Penny is a shy girl who adores her Eevee, and Arven is a cook who seeks rare ingredients known as the Herba Mystica. Of course, Scarlet and Violet also have a pair of Pokémon professors, and the mentor you get depends on the version you choose. Professor Sada is the face of Scarlet, while Professor Turo will meet you in Violet.