Who is Grusha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

As with any Pokémon game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a host of eccentric characters for you to meet on your journey. From helpful teachers to shy classmates and powerful gym leaders, there’s a colorful cast for you to get to know on your travels across Paldea. One such character is the well-insulated Grusha — here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Grusha?

Grusha is one of the gym leaders you’ll come up against in your adventures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Specifically, he heads up the ice-type gym in the town of Glaseado. He was formally a professional snowboarder, but now runs the Glaseado gym full-time instead. As would be expected for an ice-type gym — and indeed, for a gym leader as well wrapped-up as Grusha — he fights with a team of ice-type Pokémon, and his main Poké-partner appears to be Cetitan, one of the new Pokémon added for Scarlet and Violet. He’s reportedly a very cool-headed individual, but can start to heat up in the passion of battle.

Related: Who is Arven in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Grusha isn’t alone in the new roster of characters coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Professors Sada and Turo were among the first to be revealed, much to the delight of the fan-art community. There’s also Mr Clavell, the director of the academy, and your student friends like Arven and Penny, to say nothing of the new Pokémon and even new variations of old favorites like the Paldean Wooper.