Who is Iono in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

The ninth generation of Pokémon is almost here: Scarlet and Violet arrive on November 18. We’ve just met another new character whom we’ll encounter during the adventure. Her name is Iono, and she’s going to be battled by everyone looking to become champion of Paldea.

Related: Who is Arven in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

What is Iono’s role in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet promo video is titled “Guess Iono’s Partner Pokémon,” and it’s presented like a live TV show — Iono has big host energy. As the name states, the trailer is meant to tease who her main sidekick is. Iono is Scarlet and Violet’s Electric-type Gym Leader, found in the city of Levincia, and traditionally every character of that caliber has one signature Pokémon at the end of their lineup.

You might be tempted to think it’s Magnemite or Magneton, but based on Iono’s hints in the video, that’s not the answer. She also clarifies that the things adorning her hair are not Paldean Magnemites — they’re just “fancy schmancy hair clips.” Oh well, at least we have a Paldean Wooper to look forward to.

Who are the other Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Iono is one of several Gym Leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Previously, we learned about Grusha, the Ice-type leader. The former snowboard resides in the town of Glaseado. Also on the lineup is Brassius, the Grass-type leader. The Verdant Virtuoso, as he’s known, has set up shop in Artazon. His Gym Challenge involves gathering stray Sunflora before battling his Pokémon team, which includes newcomer Smoliv.

We’ve only met three Gym Leaders so far, but there will be a handful more in the final game. It’s worth pointing out that Gym Leaders and story progression will work differently in Scarlet and Violet than previous Pokémon games. You’ll be able to take on Iono, Grusha, Brassius, and the others in any order you’d like.