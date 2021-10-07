Metroid Dread: Nintendo highlights exploration and EMMIs just before launch

We’re at the home stretch before the launch of Metroid Dread on Switch, and Nintendo has just published the final Metroid Dread report. This time, we got a preview of Dread’s map exploration and enemy design.

Dread Report vol. 10 is the final one before the game’s launch, with an intriguing behind-the-scenes look at how it came together. Detailing its map design, Nintendo says that “every area [in Dread] has a distinct premise behind it – something that makes it unique.” Concept art in the report shows Samus standing in front of a massive Chozo temple, a watery zone with multiple waterfalls and lakes, and a plant-filled area with massive flowering vines. Nintendo also stated that “the layouts have been thought through and adapted to perfectly fit all the capabilities of the most versatile Samus that we’ve ever seen.” So whatever the aforementioned zones look like in the final game, they should be perfect playgrounds for Samus’ new and returning abilities.

Those abilities aren’t enough to take down the intimidating EMMI robots, though. The Dread report also goes into greater detail about the design of these stalkers: “the EMMI had to be formidable opponents, capable of hunting down Samus even with all her new navigation enhancements.” In fact, the EMMIs themselves get unique abilities just like Samus, and they’re able to twist and transform to the terrain to better chase her down. Nintendo wants to “make you feel afraid” whenever an EMMI shows up. Based on these descriptions, it sounds like that mission was accomplished.

The report also includes information about Dread’s sound design and concept art for Samus’ suit – she starts the adventure with a new red-on-blue look. The previous volume went into detail about the game’s controls and map system, and there’s plenty more to learn about on Dread’s website.

As for when you can finally play Metroid Dread, it’s coming October 8. You can read up on the Metroid timeline or the mysterious Chozo race if you need a refresher before launch.