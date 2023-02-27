All Missile expansion locations in Metroid Prime Remastered

There are a lot of powerful foes to face down in Metroid Prime Remastered, and bounty hunter Samus Aran is going to need all the help she can get. As luck would have it, some kind soul scattered Missile Expansions all across Tallon IV, each of which adds 5 missiles to Samus’ arsenal. There are 50 Missile Expansions in the game, allowing for a total of 250 missiles should you collect them all, but it’s a long road to find them. Here’s how to get them all.

Chozo Ruins

Hive Totem

Screenshot by Gamepur

This will be the first Missile you pick up in the game, restoring your ability to shoot them at all. You’ll first need to take out the Hive Mecha, though, armed with only your Power Beam. Once you’ve taken it down, simply walk over and pick up your first Missile Expansion.

Ruined Gallery

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Ruined Gallery, underneath the door leading to Totem Access, you may notice a wall with a slightly different texture. A quick scan will reveal it to be made of Brinstone, which can be destroyed by your Missiles. Fire one off and hop across to get the Expansion — be wary of the Blastcaps on the island and the poisoned water if you haven’t yet defeated Flaahgra.

Ruined Gallery

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another Missile Expansion hidden in the Ruined Gallery, but you’ll need the Morph Ball for it. In the original game you’d need the Bombs as well, but the Remaster gives you the opportunity to jump in Morph Ball form by hitting X. Jump or bomb yourself into a little set into the eastern side of the room, on the lower level, and roll around to find the Expansion.

Watery Hall Access

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the way to the Watery Hall, you’ll come across another Brinstone wall on the bottom level between the two staircases. Shatter it with a Missile to reveal another Expansion, but watch out for Blastcaps and Shriekbats.

Burn Dome

Screenshot by Gamepur

Taking down the Incinerator Drone in the Burn Dome will reward you with the Morph Ball Bombs, and handily there’s an opportunity to test them out right there in the room. At the back you’ll spy a Morph Ball tunnel blocked off by some Sandstone — blow it up with a Bomb and roll through to find your next Missile Expansion.

Vault

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vault, accessed off the elevator to Magmoor Caverns South, hides a Missile Expansion in plain sight, but you’ll need to unlock it first. On one of the walls of the central structures you’ll find three Morph Ball Bomb slots — you’ll need to blow grates off two of the slots with Bombs and then activate each one to unlock the vault. The top slot will require a double bomb jump to reach, so make sure you’ve got your timing down.

Ruined Nursery

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting the Missile Expansion in the Ruined Nursery will require the Morph Ball Bombs. Navigate the Morph Ball maze set into the wall, blowing up Sandstone blocks with Bombs as you go. At one point you’ll need to re-enter the maze from a different spot to destroy a block and lower another one. Otherwise, it’s just a case of following the path to your prize.

Ruined Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ruined Shrine, where you fight the Plated Beetle to get the Morph Ball, holds several secrets, and one of them can be accessed as soon as you pick up the Morph Ball Bombs. Blow up a Sandstone blockage on the northern side of the room at ground level to reveal a tunnel that leads to a Missile Expansion.

Ruined Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Boost Ball, return to the Ruined Shrine and use the half pipe between the two sections of the room to boost up to the right-hand side — you’ll also need the Space Jump Boots to actually jump up to the half pipe itself. Once up on the top level, roll through the small tunnel to find another Missile Expansion.

Main Plaza

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may spot this Missile Expansion fairly early on, but you’ll need to get the Boost Ball upgrade from Phendrana Drifts before you can claim it. Once you have it, use Boost Ball to gain speed and height in the half pipe in the center of the plaza to roll up to the little alcove in which the Expansion sits.

Main Plaza

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the big tree in the Main Plaza, you’ll see a large and suspicious-looking knot. Beams and regular Missiles just bounce right off it, but once you have the Super Missiles you can fire one off to break it open and reveal a Missile Expansion. Jump over to it from the ledge near the doorway to Ruined Fountain Access.

Main Plaza

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need the Grapple Beam from the Phazon Mines to access the Main Plaza’s final Missile Expansion. Once you’re prepared, head for the Magma Pool off the Ruined Fountain and swing across to get access to the Training Chamber. Solve the puzzles within to open the exit — and get an Energy Tank while you’re at it — and then follow the path to find yourself back in the Main Plaza, right across from this elusive Mission Expansion. Grapple across to get it.

Ruined Fountain

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need the Spider Ball upgrade for this one, and to have defeated Flaahgra in the Sunchamber and purified the water throughout Chozo Ruins. Hop into the eponymous fountain in Morph Ball form and let the water jets carry you up to a magnetic track. Use Spider Ball to follow it down into a little nook holding a Missile Expansion.

Dynamo

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dynamo can be accessed via a small passage in the Watery Hall, near where you got the Charge Beam. Use a Morph Ball Bomb to blow open the tunnel and roll through to find it. Once there, you’ll spy a Missile Expansion hiding behind a grate in front of you. Fire off a missile to destroy the grate and give you access to it.

Dynamo

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a second Missile Expansion hiding in the rafters of the Dynamo, too. Once you have the Spider Ball upgrade, use the magnetic track here to head for the upper level — it’ll deliver you right to the Expansion.

Gathering Hall

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Missile Expansion is hidden right at the top of the Gathering Hall, above the door to the East Atrium and the Energy Core. Use the Space Jump Boots to double jump up to it — minding the Shriekbats on the way — and lay a Bomb to blow open the grate and reveal the Expansion. It is technically possible to reach this Missile Expansion early if you perfectly time some double bomb jumps, but it’s a very tricky move to pull off for the sake of five missiles.

Crossway

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the far side of the Crossway room, near the three Chozo Lore inscriptions, you’ll find a Cordite emblem that you can destroy with a Super Missile. Scan the switch underneath to reveal a Spider Ball track high up on the nearby wall. Use the Boost Ball in the half pipe to reach the track, then set off a Bomb in the Bomb slot at the end — you can use a Bomb to temporarily disengage from the magnetic track in order to reach the slot. Do the same thing at the newly-revealed Spider Ball track at the other end of the half pipe, then ride the nearby elevator up to claim the Missile Expansion.

Furnace

Screenshot by Gamepur

Looking at the ground underneath the magnetic tracks with the X-Ray Visor will reveal a half pipe, so use a Power Bomb to reveal it. Use the Boost Ball to reach the Spider Ball tracks and follow them up to where the Missile Expansion is hiding. Be wary of the Plated Parasites, as they will knock you off if they make contact — leave a Bomb in their trail to kill them.

Watery Hall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Gravity Suit, return to the Watery Hall and jump in the water. At the northern end of the room you’ll find a secret underwater tunnel that connects to an adjoining chamber. Use the Gravity Suit’s mobility to jump up and nab the Missile Expansion here.

Training Chamber Access

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just before the Wave Beam door that leads to the Training Chamber, you’ll see a large red bush on one wall. Activate Morph Ball mode and roll underneath it to find a secret room hiding a Missile Expansion.

Magmoor Caverns

Storage Cavern

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Storage Cavern can be accessed from Magmoor Caverns’ Triclops Pit. Head into the underground network of tunnels, accessed from underneath the northern door, and make for the south-western exit to find the door into the Storage Cavern. The Missile Expansion will be waiting for you within.

Fiery Shores

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the southern end of the room, near the doorway leading to the elevator for Tallon Overworld West, you can destroy some crates which hide a Morph Ball tunnel set into the wall. Following this tunnel will eventually spit you out on a narrow catwalk suspended at the top of the room — carefully follow it to its end to nab this Missile Expansion.

Triclops Pit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Come back to Magmoor’s Triclops Pit when you have the X-Ray Visor to get this last Missile Expansion. Switching to X-Ray near the norther door will reveal some invisible platforms hanging above the pit. Hop across them to eventually reach a hollow pillar containing the Missile Expansion. Fire off a missile of your own to free it.

Tallon Overworld

Transport Tunnel B

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the elevator up to Tallon Overworld from Magmoor Caverns East and you’ll be right by Transport Tunnel B, which hides a Missile Expansion. Just check underneath the small rock bridge you’ll cross over as you traverse the tunnel.

Landing Site

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Expansion is right by Samus’ ship in the Landing Site, but you won’t be able to access it until you have the Morph Ball. Return here with that ability and roll into the narrow, Tangle Weed-infested tunnel situated right behind the ship to find this Missile Expansion.

Overgrown Cavern

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll pass through the Overgrown Cavern if you take the elevator from Chozo Ruins East — it’s one of the elevators by the Reflecting Pool in Chozo Ruins — up to the area by the Frigate Crash Site. The Missile Expansion here is impossible to miss, as it’s directly in your path. Just be cautious of the Venom Weed coating the floor around it.

Frigate Crash Site

Screenshot by Gamepur

Swing by the Frigate Crash Site once you’ve acquire the Gravity Suit and you’ll be able to grab this Missile Expansion in the water in front of the wreckage. Double jump up to it from the large root at the bottom of the lake.

Biohazard Containment

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the bottom level of this room you’ll find a Cordite door that can be blown off with a Super Missile. A Missile Expansion awaits inside.

Life Grove Tunnel

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the way to the Life Grove, which houses the X-Ray Visor and a Chozo Artifact, you’ll pass through the aptly-named Life Grove Tunnel. About halfway along, you’ll encounter a half pipe that you’ll need to Boost Ball out of to proceed. However, if you keep boosting enough to circle round and land on the flat section above the half pipe, you can set off a Bomb to reveal a secret passage leading to a Missile Expansion.

Great Tree Chamber

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Great Tree Chamber is accessed from the Great Tree Hall. but you’ll need to use the X-Ray Visor to spy an invisible platform to get to it. You can see the platform from a ledge that has a Bloodflower on it, near the bottom of the Spider Ball tracks that lead up to the Life Grove door. The particularly eagle-eyed may be able to access this room early by noticing where the rain stops in mid-air — since the platform is invisible rather than intangible, you can still step on it even without the X-Ray Visor, potentially allowing you to get this Missile Expansion earlier than otherwise.

Root Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the Grapple Beam you’ll be able to reach the top of the Root Cave. On your way up, you’ll need to use the X-Ray Visor to see some invisible platforms. Just before the Plasma Beam door at the very top, pause on the invisible platform and look to your left to see a Missile Expansion hidden behind some foliage. You can just jump right through to get it.

Arbor Chamber

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following on from the previous Expansion, continue on to the Plasma Beam door at the top of the Root Cave to enter the Arbor Chamber, in which you’ll find this Missile Expansion.

Phendrana Drifts

Research Lab Aether

Screenshot by Gamepur

About halfway down Research Lab Aether in Phendrana Drifts, you’ll be able to spy a Missile Expansion sitting at the end of a suspended catwalk. Jump up and carefully roll along the catwalk in Morph Ball form to get it. This is significantly easier to do before grabbing the Thermal Visor from the Research Core, which causes all the lights to go out, as you can’t use the Thermal Visor when in Ball form. The walkway does have faint neon lighting along its edges so it is possible to navigate in the dark, but it’s certainly trickier.

Research Lab Hydra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Towards the top of Research Lab Hydra, you’ll find a Cordite column near some consoles. Smash it open with a Super Missile and claim the Missile Expansion within.

Frost Cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

You might spy the orange glow of this Missile Expansion underneath the ice on your first pass through the Frost Cave, but you won’t be able to get it until you have the Grapple Beam. Once you do, swing across on the Glider to ascend to the top of the cave, and shoot down the stalactite with a missile. That will crack the ice at the bottom, allowing you to reach the Missile Expansion.

Gravity Chamber

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need not only the Grapple Beam, but also the Plasma Beam to reach this Missile Expansion in the Gravity Chamber. Enter from the top of the Hunter Cave to be best positioned, and then melt the giant ice stalactite with the Plasma Beam to reveal a Grapple point. Use it to swing across to the Missile Expansion.

Quarantine Monitor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the Quarantine Cave, where you fought Thardus to claim the Spider Ball upgrade, from the elevator to Magmoor Caverns South. With the Grapple Beam in hand, swing across the two Grapple points to arrive at a Morph Ball tunnel. This will take you through to the Quarantine Monitor room, which houses another Missile Expansion.

Ice Ruins East

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the upper level in the north-eastern corner of the room there’s a magnetic Spider Ball track hidden in a little alcove. Follow it up and along to pick up another Missile Expansion.

Ice Ruins East

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Ice Ruins East with the Plasma Beam to melt this ice in the south-western corner of the room. Inside is a Missile Expansion.

Phendrana Shorelines

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside the Chozo Ice Temple, you can fire a Super Missile at a Cordite emblem to reveal a console. Scan it to open the way to a Spider Ball track. Travel up the magnetic track to find a Missile Expansion at the top of a tower.

Phendrana Shorelines

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Missile Expansion is tantalizingly visible the first time you come through the Shorelines, but you’ll need to return with the Plasma Beam to get it. Near the path to the Save Station, you can find a Missile Expansion hidden behind some ice in a pillar. Melt the ice with the Plasma Beam to claim it.

Phazon Mines

Main Quarry

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the top of the quarry to find a console that controls the crane. It requires electrifying a Power Conduit to function, so whip out your Thermal Visor and Wave Beam and shoot it — it’s on the side of the crane. Scan the now-activated console and the crane will swing around and reveal a Missile Expansion, allowing you to use a Spider Ball track to make your way out to pick it up.

Elite Research

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top level of Elite Research, use the Boost Ball Spinner to turn the pulse beam around so it’s pointing at the northern wall, then scan the nearby console to activate it. Inside is a Missile Expansion.

Elite Control Access

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as you enter Elite Control Access, you should see an explosive crate on a ledge right in front of you. Shoot it to make it explode, revealing a Missile Expansion and killing two hidden Space Pirates as a nice bonus.

Security Access A

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you pick up the Power Bombs, swing by Security Access A again. Right by the doorway to the Main Quarry, there’s a Bendezium grate — set off a Power Bomb to bust it down and reveal a Missile Expansion.

Metroid Quarantine A

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you gain the X-Ray Visor, return to Metroid Quarantine A. About halfway along, before you hop onto the Spider Ball tracks to the other end of the room, your X-Ray Visor will reveal a hollow Bendezium wall. Blow it up with a Power Bomb, and the wall beyond it, and travel along the newly-revealed Spider Ball track. From there, ride an invisible moving platform up to the ledge with the Missile Expansion on it.

Fungal Hall B

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the south end of the room, near the Missile Station, your X-Ray Visor will reveal another hollow wall at ground level. Use a Power Bomb to blow it open and claim another Missile Expansion.

Metroid Quarantine B

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the far end of the room, in the chamber that connects to the Save Station, there’s a Cordite shaft. Bust it open with a Super Missile to get the Missile Expansion within.

Fungal Hall Access

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right at the bottom of the room is a Missile Expansion hiding under a giant mushroom. It’s in the midst of the Phazon waste, so you’ll need the Phazon Suit from the Omega Pirate fight if you don’t want to take damage.

Phazon Processing Center

Screenshot by Gamepur

About halfway up the Phazon Processing Center, the X-Ray Visor will reveal some invisible platforms and another hollow wall on the east side. Jump down and blow it open with a Power Bomb to reveal the last Missile Expansion.