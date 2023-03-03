Players can experience the terror of Metroid Fusion once more on the Nintendo Switch Online

Metroid fans are over the moon with the recent string of Metroid announcements. With the release of Metroid Prime Remaster, players get to experience one of the most acclaimed Metroid games on the Nintendo Switch, but Nintendo wasn’t done, with more Metroid coming to the console. While there’s still no new information on the fabled Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo gave fans a nice extra gift to go along with Prime Remaster; the popular GameBoy Advance title, Metroid Fusion, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online on March 9!

The timing for Metroid Fusion on Switch couldn’t be any more perfect. Nintendo recently announced that GameBoy Advance games were coming to the Nintendo Switch Online earlier in the year. Fusion is also a companion title to Metroid Prime, as both games were initially released around the same time. With Prime Remaster now out, Fusion re-releasing so soon afterward makes sense.

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner…



Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

The original Metroid Prime had a Fusion suit that was only available to players who connected their GameBoy Advance copy of Fusion to their Nintendo GameCube. After the Prime Remaster was released, players wondered if there was any way to gain the Fusion Suit. There was no way to receive the Fusion Suit when Prime Remaster was released, but with Fusion re-releasing on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo may offer players a way to transfer the Fusion suit onto their save file of Prime Remastered.

Metroid Fusion will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members. Metroid Fusion is a direct continuation of Super Metroid, with Samus getting infected by a deadly X parasite. She turns into a Metroid hybrid to ward off the infection and ends up stranded on a space station infected by the X parasite. Since the Metroid Prime trilogy took place before the events of Metroid II, Fusion was the last game in the Metroid chronology until Metroid Dread.