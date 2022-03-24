Microsoft Flight Simulator expands Spain, Portugal, and more in new update

Microsoft Flight Simulator has received a slew of updates since it took off in 2020, and the latest fleshes out the details of four different nations. Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra, all of which call the Iberian Peninsula home, are the latest regions to get some special treatment.

Flight Sim’s latest world update trailer shows off some of the landmarks on display in the new content. Among them are castles, monasteries, cities, mountain ranges, and, of course, airports. In total, there are four new airports, 99 points of interest, four bush strips, four discovery flights, and five new landing challenges. According to the trailer’s description, the peninsula “has been enhanced with a variety of new, high-resolution geographic improvements, including elevation data, photogrammetry, and aerial imagery.” Looking at the trailer, that all certainly checks out.

This is the eighth world update for Microsoft Flight Simulator. One of the first gave Japan the same treatment, with more cities, airports, and the like. Since then, developer Asobo has added virtual reality support and even released the Game of the Year Edition as a free update to the base game.

Flight Sim launched first on PC before coming to Xbox Series X/S, but it’s also playable on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming. The streaming service doesn’t currently support keyboard-and-mouse controls, but that’s being added in the future. Flight Sim will be one of the first games to utilize it.