Minecraft and Sonic come together in new DLC

Minecraft is no stranger to crossovers. The game is practically a hub for pop culture, including packs that bring Star Wars and Twitch stars into the game. Now, Sonic is dashing his way into the blocky world of Minecraft in a new DLC that includes a new world to run around in and a whopping 24 skins.

The pack, revealed in a trailer today, will let players run around through various areas that any Sonic fan should recognize, like Green Hill Zone. Naturally, they won’t be running around as Steve either, but rather playing as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, or Shadow the Hedgehog. Essentially, the DLC will transform Minecraft into a blocky Sonic game, letting players spin dash around, and jump on enemies to destroy them. The trailer even shows off a Chao Garden, much like the fondly remembered one in Sonic Adventure 2.

Throughout the massive DLC, players will be able to unlock new characters, zones, and achievements. Anyone that really wants to sets their skill as Sonic or one of his friends can also try out the DLC’s Eggman Mode.

Players can purchase the Sonic x Minecraft DLC via the Minecraft Marketplace for 1,340 Minecoins. If you’d like to avoid using the virtual currency, you can also purchase the DLC for $7.99, although the money would be turned into 1,370 Minecoins, with 30 left over.