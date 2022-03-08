MLB The Show 22 is getting a completely new commentary system this week

If you’re an MLB The Show 22 player, then you’ll be hearing some new voices doing color commentary quite soon. The premier baseball game is getting an update on Thursday, March 10 that completely changes things up.

Big-name MLB commentators Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton have lent their voices to The Show 22, as revealed on the PlayStation Blog. The duo recorded about 45,000 lines of dialogue over 350 hours in 128 separate recording sessions. If those are just numbers to you, don’t worry — “a new conversation system has been implemented,” so commentary will flow even smoother as you play your matches. You’ll hear them say lines recorded specifically for The Show, as well as real-life commentary from previous MLB games.

This isn’t the only news about the game we’ll be getting this month. The PS Blog post also includes a bullet list of future updates: the new commentary on March 10, a March-to-October presentation on March 17, Road to the Show and Ballplayer updates on March 24, and news about Diamond Dynasty, live content, and esports on March 31.

If those weekly updates aren’t enough for you, then know that a mobile version of MLB The Show 22 might also be in the works. A job listing at Sony San Diego suggests that a port or companion app is being developed right now.