MLB The Show could come to mobile devices, new job listing suggests

There’s been a lot of buzz around MLB The Show lately, thanks to LA Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani being revealed as the cover athlete. Ohtani’s likeness has also been drawn by Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki for the game’s MVP Edition, which includes plenty of bonus content beyond the cool cover art. On top of all that, it appears Sony San Diego is looking to bring the baseball game to mobile devices.

Spotted by ResetEra user ToddBonzalez, the studio behind the MLB game franchise is looking to hire a mobile graphics expert. As the listing reads on Twitter, Sony San Diego is looking for someone “with 5 [to] 10 years of experience and an ability to problem-solve.” The studio does make more than just MLB The Show, but the full job listing includes “interest in baseball” as a plus. The MLB games already have companion apps, but this all still suggests they could be coming to mobile devices in the future. Doing so would add another level to the game’s cross-play features.

Sony Interactive Entertainment / San Diego Studio & MLB: The Show team are seeking a Mobile Graphics Expert with 5-10+ years of experience & an ability to problem-solve to join this Sr. Engineering team! For more info visit: https://t.co/BlcDoLKmew pic.twitter.com/86NgvArzUH — San Diego Studio (@SonySanDiego) February 4, 2022

As for where MLB The Show 22 is already headed, the next baseball game will be on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the first time an MLB game will be on a Nintendo platform in some time, and it’ll be available on Game Pass day one as well. Its release date is April 5.