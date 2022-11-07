Modern Warfare 2 made $1 billion in 10 days, breaking a decade-long Call of Duty record

It’s not surprising to hear about Call of Duty selling well or breaking records, but every once in a while a stat comes in that is still quite staggering. In this case, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (two) brought in a whopping $1 billion after just 10 days on the market.

Activision Blizzard published a press release that announced the milestone, celebrating the breaking of a decade-long record. Prior to this, the fastest time to $1 billion was set by Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012, which reached the number in 15 days. Modern Warfare 2 also happens to hold the record for biggest opening, as $800 million of that figure was made in just three days after launch. Activision Blizzard included some other attention-getting statistics in the announcement, such as 200 million hours of Modern Warfare 2 being played since its arrival.

We already knew Modern Warfare 2 was setting records when Sony made its own announcement a few days after the game’s release on the PlayStation Store. It became the biggest launch ever on that digital storefront, an achievement that included both day-one sales and preorders, across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

This momentum is expected to continue with Warzone 2.0 launching about a week after this news. There’s already been a ton of hype for that new battle royale experience. Some players have even managed to glitch into the Warzone 2.0 menu already.

All of this must be music to Microsoft’s ears: the company is set to acquire Activision Blizzard in a massive deal that totals nearly $70 billion. The plan is to keep the Call of Duty series multiplatform, so even the PlayStation Store record is a positive thing in this case. Of course, not everything is going swimmingly for Activision Blizzard right now. There are multiple unresolved issues at the company, including the re-election of controversial CEO Bobby Kotick.