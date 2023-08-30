Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes – The Revenge of Resurgence

Season 05 Reloaded is finally here and there’s a lot to look forward to in the latest update. Whether you’re itching to jump in to Al Mazrah as your favorite rapper, looking forward to a new-but-familiar Resurgence experience, or bouncing in your seat over the arrival of a fresh Multiplayer map, don’t sleep on the incoming changes.

For the first time in Call of Duty’s history, there will be a three map rotation inside of Warzone 2.0, and while it may not be for the Battle Royale mode, it’s an exciting step towards a future that fans have pleaded for nonstop since the release of Warzone Caldera. First, we’ll breakdown the major news from the update, but the full Patch Notes will be at the end for any scholars that want to do a deep dive.

MW2 & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Update Recap

Both MW2 and Warzone 2 have a new experience to look forward to in Season 5 Reloaded. For the Battle Royale, Al Bagra Fortress and its surrounding POIs have been plucked out from Al Mazrah and will serve as the third Resurgence option alongside Ashika Island and Vondel. Interestingly enough, this is the first location in CoD history to pull triple duty, being playable in all of the core modes across both games.

Multiplayer fans are getting the brilliant looking DRC – Zone 1, a map that is “focused on fast-paced combat and designed with several shortcuts and flanking routes” according to the developer’s preview blog. SMG players will thrive in this environment, but Assault Rifle fans may find things to be a little bit cramped for their taste.

Elsewhere, 21 Savage and Lara Croft are taking to the battlefield, joining Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg as the latest icons to join the roster (or rejoin in Snoop’s case.) Shadow Company’s Mace is also jumping into the fight, but he’s not nearly as cool as those other folks.

Three new weapons are hitting the mix, with the Lachmann Shroud leading the way as the standout. A melee option and a handgun bring up the rear. Finally, ARs are getting a general buff since SMGs have largely been leading the way, while the Cronen Squall specifically is getting a heavy nerf.

Call of Duty MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 05 Reloaded Full Patch Notes

Three New Weapons, All in Limited-Time Battle Pass Sector

All Operators, report to the AO’s previously-classified sector.

Three new weapons will all be available first in Battle Map Sector E0. Those who complete Sector E2, or who participated in the Faction Showdown Limited Time Event for Task Force 141, will be able to access Sector E0, which was previously classified.

In addition to a 30-minute Double XP Token and a 30-minute Double Weapon XP Token, which have their own challenges, this Sector includes the following weapons: the 9mm Daemon, Lachmann Shroud, and the Pickaxe.

OPERATORS

Mace

Once a U.S. Ranger and Jackal, now the vicious reinforcement for Shadow Company… Mace is back.

Lara Croft

Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft arrives as a Store Bundle Operator in Season 05 Reloaded! Experience the legendary adventurer, famous archeologist, and ultimate expert in the fields of archery, dual pistols, and other small-arms combat.

21 Savage

Prepare to go savage when the Slaughter King himself arrives in Call of Duty.

EVENTS

Faction Showdown Weapon Camo Challenges

Following the Faction Showdown Event earlier this season, Season 05 Reloaded brings new camo challenges!

Complete a weapon category Camo Challenge to unlock a Weapon Camo for that entire category.

Complete all ten challenges to unlock the Mastery Weapon Camo, which can be equipped on all weapons once unlocked, and an event mastery Charm.

The challenges include:

Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills with an Assault Rifle

Battle Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while Prone with a Battle Rifle

Marksman Rifles: Get 40 Operator Kills while using a Suppressed Marksman Rifle

Launchers: Get 75 Enemy Kills using Launchers

LMGs: Get 30 Operator Longshot Kills using an LMG

Melee: Get 30 Enemy kills using Melee weapons

Handguns: Get 50 Enemy Headshot Kills with a handgun

Shotguns: Get 3 Operator Kills without Dying 10 times using a Shotgun

SMGs: Get 100 Operator Headshot Kills with an SMG

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 Operator Headshot Kills with a Sniper Rifle

Vehicle Camo Challenges

In addition to Weapon Camo Challenges, Season 05 Reloaded will also feature a brand-new Vehicle Camo Challenge.

Unlike the Weapon Camo Challenges, you can complete 6 of the 12 available challenges to unlock the Mastery Rewards, which are a new Weapon Blueprint, a Loading Screen and an Emblem.

However, if you want that camouflage on all 12 vehicle types, then rev up those engines and prepare for combat across DMZ, Battle Royale, and other Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II modes.

Updated challenges include:

JLTV: Get 30 Enemy kills by running them over with the vehicle

Armored Truck (DMZ Only): Ram 5 enemy vehicles at high speed

ATV: Stay in the air while in the vehicle for 5 seconds

Heavy Tank: Get 20 Operator kills with either turret

Hatchback: Get 10 Operator kills while leaning out of the vehicle

Light Helo: Refuel your helicopter at 10 different gas stations

PWC: Visit 5 POIs while driving the vehicle

Armored Patrol Boat: Get 20 Enemy kills with the boat turret

Dirt Bike: Perform 20 air tricks with the Dirt Bike

MRAP: Get 30 Operator kills using the turrets on the MRAP

WEAPONS

New Weapons

Pickaxe (Melee)

This heavy-duty Melee Weapon enables quiet and deadly operations behind enemy lines with viable damage and range. Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector



9mm Daemon (Handgun)

This modern, tactical pistol chambered in 9mm is deadly from the hip and features best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate. Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector



Lachmann Shroud (Submachine Gun)

This stealthy and lethal 9mm submachine gun features burst and semi-auto fire modes which allow for considerable mobility and stopping power out to the mid-range. Unlocked via Weapon Challenge in Battle Pass Limited Time Sector



Weapon Balancing

» Handguns «

FTAC Siege Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



» Submachine Guns «

Lachmann Sub Adjusted stats on FT Mobile Stock to increase mobility



PDSW 258 Minor adjustment to ironsights to better align with bullet trajectory



ISO 45 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachmann Sub Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



» Assault Rifles «

FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII only Reduced hip spread



Tempus Razorback Increased damage range | MWII only



M16 Increased close-mid distance damage range | MWII only



Kastov 74u Reduced damage range | MWII only



ISO Hemlock Reduced mid-far distance damage range | MWII only



» Battle Rifles «

TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII only



Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII only



Lachman 762 Increased damage range | MWII only



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 300 Reduced mid distance damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs attachments: Increased damage range | MWII only Increased long range damage amount | MWII only



Bryson 890 Slightly reduced damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs attachments: Increased damage range | MWII only



Bryson 800 Slightly reduced mid-distance damage range | MWII only Slugs and HE slugs: Increased damage range | MWII only Increased long range damage amount | MWII only



» Marksman Rifles «

SA-B 50 Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed Increased damage range | MWII only



Lockwood MK2 Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed



SP-R 208 Increased long-distance damage range | MWII only



EBR 14 Reduced damage range | MWII only



» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56 Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only



Rapp H Increased mid distance damage range | MWII only



» Sniper Rifles «

Carrack .300 Increased close range damage | MWII only Increased upper arm location damage | MWII only Increased long distance damage range | MWII only Increased ADS to hip transition speed Increased hip movement speed Increased sprint speed



FJX Imperium Increased ADS speed Increased ADS movement speed Small reduction to hip spread



Signal 50 Reduced close distance damage range | MWII only



SP-X 80 Reduced damage range | MWII only



The following Weapon changes are reflected in Warzone only.

We are generally pleased with Weapon diversity and viability in Warzone. For example, the Submachine Gun category is very healthy, with a staggering six SMGs falling within a 10-percentage point difference in Kill Death Ratio at the highest skill levels. Among them, the Vaznev-9K, VEL 46, and at the top—perhaps surprisingly, the PDSW 528. While this is great news, we recognize that not all categories are enjoying that same level of competition. This update is focused on introducing further viability into the long-range engagement space. This update also includes a reduction in Launcher damage against Players. We will be monitoring their performance following the launch of Season 5 Reloaded and if they continue to be problematic anti-personnel Weapons, we will make further adjustments.

» Assault Rifles «

Chimera | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased Head damage multiplier increased Lower torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

FR Avancer | WZ Only Close damage increased Far damage increased

| WZ Only

ISO Hemlock | WZ Only Close-mid damage range decreased Mid damage range decreased

| WZ Only

Lachmann-556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

M13B | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

M13C | WZ Only Close damage increased Mid damage increased All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

M4 | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

| WZ Only

STB 556 | WZ Only Head damage multiplier increased

WZ Only

Tempus Razorback | WZ Only Close damage range increased Close-mid damage range increased

| WZ Only

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall | WZ Only Head damage multiplier decreased Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Lower torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

| WZ Only

» Launchers «

All Launchers have had their damage against Players decreased | WZ Only

» Light Machine Guns «

RPK | WZ Only Close-mid damage decreased Close damage range decreased Headshot damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

Sakin MG38 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier decreased Upper torso damage multiplier decreased Limb damage multipliers decreased

| WZ Only

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood MK2 | WZ Only All location damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

» Shotguns «

Bryson 800 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

Bryson 890 | WZ Only Lower limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

» Submachine Guns «

BAS-P | WZ Only Neck damage multipliers increased Upper torso damage multipliers increased Lower torso damage multipliers increased Limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

Fennec 45 | WZ Only Neck damage multiplier increased Upper torso damage multiplier increased

| WZ Only

VEL 46 | WZ Only Limb damage multipliers increased

| WZ Only

AUDIO

In Season 05 Reloaded, we’ve introduced the same occlusion system that Core 6v6 Maps use for all Warzone Maps. Players should notice improved occlusion performance in those Maps.

SOCIAL

“Play Again” in Multiplayer

After each match, all Players – or, specifically, solo Players and designated Party Leaders – on the same team can opt to stick together for the next match.

Friend Recommender

Built for those looking to find new squadmates, Friend Recommender works in two ways: Suggesting Friends of Friends, a helpful feature for the whole squad to get connected with one another. A new, dynamic system that suggests new friends to play with.



GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Adjustments

Players are no longer able to activate killstreaks from driver or turret position of certain vehicles

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where meleeing with a Throwing Knife equipped could down fully armored players in one hit

Fixed an issue that could cause Players to spawn in without a weapon equipped

Fixed an issue where GS Magna platinum challenges were not contributing to the polyatomic unlock progress

Fixed an issue where Bipods were floating when mounted

Fixed an issue where Players were prompted to Rejoin a match after being eliminated and disconnecting

Fixed an issue where focused sniper kills wouldn’t track under some conditions

Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge for the GS Magna would not count towards the Polyatomic Challenges unlock requirement

Fixed an issue where the Platinum Challenge camo category does not track the completion of the Gold Camo Challenge for the Crossbow

Fixed an issue where incendiary ammunition does not unlock by leveling the Cronen Squall to Level 19

Fixed an issue where the Firing Range is not accessible through the Gunsmith menu when the Player is in a Raid or Private Match

Fixed an issue where the challenge for the Akimbo FTAC Siege attachment does not show progress

Fixed an issue where the Soul Sever death effect would not occur when equipped to the ISO Hemlock

Fixed an issue where ascenders were sometimes missing sounds

Fixed an issue where bullet sounds weren’t playing on water impacts

Fixed an issue where hostage pickup sounds were sometimes doubled

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS

New Map

DRC — Zone 1 (Core 6v6)

The Visitor Center adjacent to Building 21 will now welcome all kinds of combat. Focused on fast-paced combat and designed with several shortcuts and flanking routes, DRC — Zone 1 is built for frenetic action.



PLAYLIST

New Modes

Gunfight Snipers

Leave the Secondaries, Lethals, and Tacticals at home — Gunfight Snipers is for the sharpshooting duos who believe themselves to be masters of Sniper and Marksman Rifles.

4v4 Faceoff

Expanded by one Player per team, 4v4 Faceoff is for those seeking the fast-action gameplay of small-team cage matches, the ultimate compliment to Gunfight is back! Use your own Loadouts, forget Killstreaks, and play modes like Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed on all the Modern Warfare II Gunfight maps.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in Bounty where the HVT objective icons would not clear properly if a Player disconnected while being the HVT

Fixed an issue in Knock Out where the announcer would state that the match timer had elapsed when there was still time on the clock

Fixed an issue in Prisoner Rescue where the hostage would be stuck T-posing if the carrier was killed in an invalid drop location

Fixed an issue where a placeholder was present after the Player was killed by APC cannon fire in Big Capture the Flag

Fixed an issue that allowed Field Upgrades and Killstreaks to be used on 2v2 Maps across all game modes

Fixed an issue that allow Field Upgrades to be used in Havoc Private Matches

Fixed various collision issues across a number of Multiplayer maps

Fixed a number of floating assets across a number of Multiplayer maps

Added miscellaneous audio fixes across a number of Multiplayer maps

MWII RANKED PLAY

Season 05 Reminders

MWII Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward. Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward at the Call of Duty Blog. Season 05 Win Rewards Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Skill Division Skins: Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play: Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. Rewards Update Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



WARZONE

MAPS

Following the catastrophic events of Shadow Siege in Al Mazrah, Zaya Observatory has been destroyed.

BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, LOCKDOWN

PLAYLIST

For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

MODES

Armored Royale Making its return, a new version of Armored Royale will be available for Quads during Season 05 Reloaded. Every Squad is assigned to a powerful MRAP vehicle, which serves as their lifeline by enabling redeployment. Squads can also upgrade their MRAP for better offensive or defensive capabilities via Upgrade Station on the vehicle itself. Gas Stations are used to repair and refuel their MRAP often.



Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence Players will now experience Resurgence within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and the immediate surroundings. Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist at launch, separate to the Resurgence rotation that contains Ashika Island and Vondel.



Unhinged Solos From fragile alliances to grand betrayals, break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Squad Size: Solos Max Players: 100 Assimilation: Up to 6 Players Per Squad



GENERAL



Adjustments

Adjusted audio mix for parachutes, including increasing the volume of incoming enemy parachutes.

Killing a Player while performing a trick on the Dirt Bike will now reward combo points. 😉

WARZONE RANKED PLAY

Matchmaking Improvements

Reduced the time it takes for Warzone Ranked Play matches to start once players are in the Pre-Game Lobby. Players should find it quicker to Deploy in Ranked Play matches moving forward.

Match Ruleset Updates

Restricted Weapons and Equipment Weapons RPG-7 Strela-P



Reminder: Warzone Ranked Play competitive settings are a multi-team effort to deliver competitive and fair matches. Restrictions are updated based on data and feedback, and restricted items may return after undergoing balance changes or fixes.

Season 05 Reminders

Final Placement SR was increased at the beginning of Season 05. SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions Final Placement SR SR earned for Placement Milestones has been increased. Updated Placement SR: Top 40: 15 (Up from 10) Top 30: 30 (Up from 20) Top 20: 45 (Up from 30) Top 10: 60 (Up from 40) Top 5: 80 (Up from 50) Top 3: 100 (Up from 60) Top 2: 125 (Up from 80) Victory: 150 (Up from 100)



This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more impactful throughout the match. Players will still need to earn high Kills and Assists in addition to high Placements to reach the highest Skill Divisions.

Warzone Ranked Play Rewards are eligible for Modern Warfare III Carry Forward. Learn more about Modern Warfare III Carry Forward at the Call of Duty Blog. Season 05 Challenge Rewards Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards: Placement Challenges Finish ‘Top 15’ 50 Times: ‘Popped Off’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Straight Dubs’ Weapon Charm Kill & Assist Challenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Competitor’ Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Camo End of Season Division Rewards At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season. Rewards Update Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos. Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing the amount of Ammunition picked up to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue causing the Most Wanted contract UI widget to remain active after the target was eliminated.

Fixed an issue allowing the Most Wanted target’s team to receive the reward if the contract was completed.

Fixed an issue preventing some Players from using the Deployable Buy Station.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from leaving the match during Exfil after finishing in 2nd place.

Fixed an issue causing the Mortar Strike icon to appear on the Tac Map incorrectly.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to capture a UAV Tower while inside a vehicle.

Fixed an issue showing incorrect Vehicle icons on the killfeed.

DMZ

GAMEPLAY

New Missions

Shadow Company Faction Mission tiers 3, 4, and 5 are now available.

Adjustments

Although it was mentioned in the Season 05 Reloaded Announcement Blog, the Host Leave Party feature will not be introduced in Season 05 Reloaded.

Increased drop rates for chemical items in Koschei Complex and Building 21

Adjusted the UI when revealing safes to better indicate the location

Grab a Secure Backpack and explore the ruins of Zaya Observatory if you dare… a new Barter item is available at the closest Buy Station

BUG FIXES