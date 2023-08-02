Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes, Bring Your Pet to War Day

Warzone 2 Season 5 is here and there may be more new content to dive into than ever before. If you’ve been around for any other update cycle for either game then you’ll know how these go. This time around we’ve got new animal companions to bring into the game, an additional Blackcell entry, a handful of new operators, and the promise of a ton of incoming content throughout the season.

There’s also a community Faction Battle to kick off the season, with each side carrying unique rewards that will only be given to the winning half of the playerbase. Pick a side, start racking up kills, and help your unit take home a long list of rewards, as well as some pretty unique bragging rights until the next round.

All CoD MW2 & Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes

One of the more exciting additions this go-around is the addition of Tactical Companions – or pets, to put it simply. These trusty sidekicks will be usable in Warzone 2, MW2, and DMZ alike and will bring some interesting new Finishing Moves along with them. Don’t worry though, your furry friends can’t be damaged through the course of the game, so use them with reckless abandon and have a blast doing so.

We’ve also got Battle Buddies now. These personal commentators will add a little extra spice to your game, making big Killstreaks, high kill games, and impactful moments feel even bigger. There is a ton more content rolling out as the days go on, but as of August 2nd, here’s what to expect according to the devs themselves.

STABILITY

This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

BATTLE PASS

Shadow Company’s Arthur Joins BlackCell One of Shadow Company’s best, Arthur is [[REDACTED]].All we know is that he is a warrior to the core. No face, only a callsign; he is apparently a legend, but no legible records were found.And the only companion he associates with his second-in-command, a K9 Unit in Merlin.



New Tactical Pets Companion Feature New to Modern Warfare® II, Operators will have the option to bring companions alongside them in Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ modes. This provides the unparalleled benefit of companionship along with a devastating Finishing Move.Merlin — and other Tactical Pets— cannot be harmed in any way and play a role in Finishing Moves. . . . Just remember to equip the Finishing Move separate from the companion when editing your chosen Operator.



New: Battle Buddy Another new addition to Modern Warfare II is a Battle Buddy – virtual “assistants” who act as a mini-announcer with some additional personality. “Gwen” is the first, as her Gun Screen – what she prefers as opposed to “Battle Buddy” – is packaged with Arthur and his K9 unit Merlin. Just perform well with her equipped, because she has no time to assist with anything but a successful mission. She will callout Killstreak activations, kills – including with specific weapons or equipment – and other in-game personal events, especially when you win or perform well in a match.



OPERATORS

New Operators

Oz

When General Shepherd asked him to take the lead in a cyber defense division of a new PMC group, Oz was ready to join Shadow Company… As their “de facto leader,” Oz uses both his elite special operations toolset on the ground as well as his skills in cyberwarfare.

Graves

He’s back. You probably have questions. Graves does not have time for answers. He says he was never in that tank that exploded at the hands of the 141, and now it’s back to business.

Mila

Biographical intel for this Operator has been [[REDACTED]].

Velikan

The Shadow Company warden of Building 21 just got ousted by Konni Group, so now this “giant” is ready for new operations.

EVENTS

Faction Showdown

Choose Task Force 141 or Shadow Company. The Faction with the most eliminations at the end of the event wins. Players can switch Factions at any time during the event. Complete all 5 challenges for each Faction to unlock a Mastery Reward for that Faction. Completing all challenges for the winning Faction earns additional rewards. Choose a side, fight until the last minute, get rewarded, and await further orders as the event concludes, prior to mid-season. This event will kick-off on August 4th.

Call of Duty Celebrates 50 Years of Hip Hop

In celebration of 50 years of hip hop, Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone will have free content and special Bundles available throughout Season 05: Daily Login Rewards: 3 War Tracks Exclusive Weapon Blueprint Operators: Snoop Dogg Nicki Minaj (In-Season) 21 Savage (Mid-Season)



GAMEPLAY

Movement

Slide Decreased slide time and increased slide velocity, so the Player covers the same distance in a shorter amount of time Allowed the Player to fire slightly sooner after initiating a slide



Jump Small increase to the lateral velocity boost while jumping Small reduction to the landing slowdown penalty while landing



WEAPONS

New Weapons

FR Avancer (Assault Rifle)

With a blinding fire rate and exceptional maneuverability, in the right hands, this aggressive bullpup rifle can dominate the battlefield. Unlocked via Battle Pass



Carrack .300 (Sniper Rifle)

This semi-auto bullpup sniper rifle features an exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design for best-in-class handling and stability when on the move. Unlocked via Battle Pass



Customizable Throwing Knives

Players can now select Lethal Equipment Skins (in-match only)



Weapon Balancing

» Light Machine Guns «

RAPP H Increased semi auto Damage Reduced semi auto rate of fire



The following weapon changes are applicable to Warzone only. While we are generally pleased with the state of Weapon balance in Warzone, our work is never done. Internal data has shown that the Cronen Squall is still performing better than we would like–enough so that it would restrict the pool of viable Weapons. Our main focus of these changes is and always will be to broaden gameplay options at every level of play. Not all Weapons have the potential to sit atop the charts–and that is okay. As long as those Weapons enable a playstyle or have a niche in which they can thrive, that is our goal. Below you will find changes that aim to level the playing field between some of the top and bottom performers.

» Assault Rifles «

Chimera Close-mid Damage increased



M13B Headshot Multiplier increased



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall Maximum Damage decreased Minimum Damage increased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56 Limb Damage Multipliers decreased



RAAL MG Headshot Multiplier increased



» Submachine Guns «

MX9 Close-mid Damage increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



Minibak Damage step added at mid-far range Minimum Damage decreased Headshot Multiplier increased



Lachmann Sub Maximum Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



VEL-46 Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



BAS-P Maximum Damage Range increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Lower Torso Multiplier increased



Fennec 45 Maximum Damage increased



Lastly, we are aware of concerns surrounding the Signal 50 in Warzone. While our data does not suggest the Signal 50 is out of the normal range in performance, its experiential impact for Players is equally important to us. At this time we do not feel it is necessary to make changes to the Signal 50, but we will continue to monitor the data and your feedback closely.

EQUIPMENT

Adjustments

Drill Charge Reduced damage from drilling when a Player is stuck with a Drill Charge, providing a larger opportunity for death from explosion



Recon Drone Recon Drone’s health bar now updates every time the drone is accessed



Tactical Camera Removed audio distortion when failing to use a Tactical Camera



PERKS

Adjustments

Bomb Squad Bomb Squad will protect against death from explosive Equipment stuck directly to the Player when fully armored | Warzone only



Quick Fix Added visual cues for attacking someone with active Quick Fix Entering an objective with Quick Fix equipped will now visually show when the health regeneration effect is active.



AUDIO

Adjustments

Further improved audio balance to favor some sounds over others (i.e. Airplane audio will be mixed down when using voice chat)

Added alert sound from pets when being spotted

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where knife pickups could play an incorrect sound

Fixed an issue where the out of bounds sound would repeat incorrectly

UI/UX

Adjustments

Updated CODHQ Landing Page

Adds Game Mode tiles to the Games section of CODHQ, allowing Players to jump to a specific row from the CODHQ menu

Skin Carousel in the Lobby

Added a carousel that allows Players to change the skin of their selected Operator while searching for a Match.

Combat Detail Widget

Added a new widget that provides info upon Player death: Who killed you, what weapon, how many shots, etc

Widget will list multiple Players and environmental damage when applicable

VEHICLES

New Vehicles in Al Mazrah

MRAP

A vehicle roughly the size and shape of the Cargo Truck, the MRAP is equipped for heavy combat with additional armor plating and turrets, making it a slower, yet effective, vehicle for attack or defense. Grenade turret in the front, machine gun turret at the back MRAP driver can launch smoke grenades Spawns locked in Battle Royale and DMZ; key can be purchased at Buy Stations



Dirt Bike

A nimble and rapid form of transportation, the Dirt Bike is ready for Operators to lose enemies through tight alleys, perform hairpin turns on a dime, and get across any map without much cover but with plenty of style. Driver can perform 9 unique tricks Earn a bonus for performing tricks and combos!



GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Operator Skins and Finishing Moves could reset after suspending on consoles

Fixed an issue where some Players were not getting awarded BlackCell items correctly (Season 04)

Fixed an issue where the Player was unable to obtain Battle Pass rewards when on the BlackCell exclusive version of the reward (Season 04)

Fixed an issue where tablet screens may cover part of the screen when activated

Fixed an issue where in the progression menu UI, Prestige 6 was swapped with Prestige 10

Fixed an issue that would occasionally prevent the ‘Reap This’ Kastov-74u Blueprint from equipping in-game

Fixed an issue where objects could float in the air if dropped on glass that was then broken by disabling ability to drop objects on glass surfaces

Fixed an issue where a placeholder name is displayed when completing the “Get 30 headshot Operator kills with Battle Rifles” challenge to unlock the Cronen Squall

Fixed an issue where Battle Pass and Weapon 2XP tags could appear incorrectly on the Playlist tile

Fixed an issue where opening, but not using, the SAE Killstreak tablet at the end of a match will show the Heartbeat Sensor UI before/during the final kill

Fixed an exploit where Players were able to transfer Completionist camos to weapons without unlocking them

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to display incorrectly while using snap layouts on PC

Fixed an issue where Xbox Players’ Operator Skins would reset to default after the Xbox times out and turns off

Fixed an issue that could cause the killfeed widget to function incorrectly

PC & CONSOLE SETTINGS

Introducing “Eco Mode”

Found in the Graphics Settings menu, with three options: Off: Same behavior as all previous updates with no power savings. Minimal (Default): Frame rate capped at 60hz and slight drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 20%. Full: Frame rate capped at 30hz and larger drop in 3D scene resolution for the Multiplayer and Warzone lobbies only. Yields an average power savings of 50%.



SPECIAL OPS

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused some Players to not receive Raid rewards as expected. Players who were impacted by this bug will receive the rewards correctly upon future completion(s).

Fixed an issue that caused objective icons to not display correctly

Fixed an issue that caused the Intel page to display an incorrect number of intel pieces

Fixed an issue that prevented the 150-intel reward from unlocking correctly. Players are required to complete any one additional mission for it to be rewarded

Fixed an issue where Players would lose their Assault Suit if worn while cutting a door in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 03

MULTIPLAYER

MAPS

New Maps

Punta Mar (6v6)

Punta Mar is a recently evacuated tourist attraction in Las Almas — once a bustling town on a hill overlooking a beautiful South American beach.



Prepare to fight up and down that hill, maneuvering through shops, across rooftops, and through abandoned residences to take control of an area centered around a cobblestone street.

Strike (6v6)

Fan-favorite Strike returns to Call of Duty and will be familiar to many veteran Players with some updates for Modern Warfare II!



Lounge (Gunfight)

This compact map for Gunfight and other small-squad modes takes place in a high-scale, high-octane club. Take the stairs or climb to a balcony for a view across the main chamber, and when the center gets too hot, try your luck in the game room or under the spotlights of the stage behind the grand piano.

Canal (Gunfight)

Situated in the vicinity of Vondel, Canal features cellars below the cobblestone streets above, with the action occurring between the canal bridges where the water or a moored boat are useful in your tactical planning. Be ready for close quarters combat while weaving through the brewery and restaurant.

PLAYLIST

New Modes

Havoc

Players start with one modifier at the beginning of a match. Once a squad is the first to reach a multiple of 12 kills – 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 – the game adds a new modifier to the match for both teams, from a pool of 14 available modifiers. Here are examples of just five of them: Ammo Feeder: Auto reloads a weapon (from stock ammo) upon elimination. Boots Off the Ground: Moon gravity. Affects only player jump heights, not thrown equipment or ballistics Flameshot: Flame-tipped Crossbows and Molotovs only. All Loadouts change immediately to this upon modifier activation. Hero Landing: Landing from a big drop causes a frag-grenade-like explosion around you. Perspective Shift: Everyone swaps to a third-person camera view.



Big Capture the Flag

Want to go bigger? Then the Battle Maps are ready for some classic Capture the Flag matches in Season 05. Whether it is on the streets of Guijarro or in the waterlogged Mawizeh Marshlands, Big Capture the Flag on a 20v20 scale is a recipe for some epic matches.

Gunfight Variants

Step into the 2v2 Gunfight arena with three different variants available throughout Season 05. Look for the following: Gunfight Custom (Launch): Featuring standard Gunfight rules, but the weaponry you bring is taken from your favorite Loadouts. Gunfight Snipers (In-Season): Tool up with your favorite sniper or marksman rifle, and leave the Secondary, Tacticals, and Lethals at home. Armored Gunfight (In-Season): Need more protection during your 2v2 skirmishes? Then welcome to Armored Gunfight, a variation on the fan-favorite mode, featuring standard Gunfight rules with one distinct difference; armor is enabled! Each squadmate comes to the fight with 150 HP of Armor, 100 Health, and no replacement plates or health regeneration. All other Gunfight rules apply (win conditions, overtime, capturing the overtime flag), but your takedown tactics should be adjusted accordingly.



BUG FIXES

Adjustments

Removed weapons dropping too close to players in modes with team revive active.

Updated Gunfight weapon table to include Blueprints up through Season 05

Players will have their sidearms removed if playing Gunfight with specified weapon categories (i.e. Snipers only)

Updated the default score limit for Grind to 75 points in Private Matches

Removed the “Care Package Drop Time” option in Infected Private Matches

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing Radar Always On from working correctly in Private Matches

Fixed an issue causing overlapping icons on Point A when playing Control on Vondel Waterfront

Fixed an issue on Santa Seña Border Crossing where bots would attempt to path to invalid locations if all other Players in the match are dead

Fixed an issue that could prevent health packs from dropping in Hardcore Private Matches

Fixed an issue where Players would not be able to toggle NVGs after extracting a prisoner in Prisoner Rescue

Fixed an issue in Cyber Attack where Players could lock up their view model animation by spamming melee while planting the EMP

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to pick up the prisoner out of bound in Prisoner Rescue

Fixed an issue in zone capture modes where the zone would flicker between unoccupied and controlled

Fixed an issue in Prisoner Rescue where the prisoner would T-pose with no head if the carrier died while out of bounds

Fixed an issue where explosive bullet kills would not progress the weapon ladder in Gun Game

MWII RANKED PLAY

Season 05 of MWII Ranked Play features NEW Seasonal Rewards to unlock, including the Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56, Division Weapon Camos, and much more.

Below are the Season 05 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here and the CDL Competitive Settings V 1.4.1 will help inform.

Season 05 Highlight Changes

Competitive Game Settings

New Season 05 Restrictions Assault Rifles FR Avancer Sniper Rifles Carrack .300

Returning Restrictions in addition to the CDL Competitive Settings Assault Rifles Tempus Razorback SMGs ISO 45 Shotguns MX Guardian Melee Tonfa Attachments Corvus Torch Underbarrel



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 04 in Gold III will begin Season 05 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.



MWII Ranked Play Season 05 Rewards

Season 05 Win Rewards

Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards: 5 Wins: ‘Season 05 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker 10 Wins: Pro Re-Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint 25 Wins: ‘Big Brain Plays’ Weapon Charm 50 Wins: ‘Heating Up’ Large Weapon Decal 75 Wins: ‘MWII Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen 100 Wins: ‘MWII Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo



End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Skill Division Skins: Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play: Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward. Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.

Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season features a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. Rewards Update Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



WARZONE 2.0

ALL WARZONE



The patch notes detailed in the section below apply to the entirety of Warzone including but not limited to Battle Royale variants and DMZ.

UI/UX

Improved Pings Quality of Life Ping priority for stacked icons Better visibility for Contracts & Vehicles on Tac Map

Quality of Life

BATTLE ROYALE, RESURGENCE, PLUNDER, LOCKDOWN



The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Plunder, and more.

PLAYLIST

As a reminder, we will continue to rotate modes in and out of the Playlist on a weekly basis.

For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

MODES

Fort Resurgence In-Season Al Bagra Fortress and its greater surroundings, will be added to the Resurgence map rotation.

In-Season

Armored Royale In-Season Reinforce your Squad in this Battle Royale Mode with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks.

In-Season

GENERAL



All Maps | All Modes

Play Again Matchmaking Status Quality of Life Players will now see their matchmaking status during the Play Again Loading Screen.

Quality of Life Champion’s Quest Players now need to hold all available elements to progress the timer while locating the next one.



Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Player Count All Squad Sizes on Al Mazrah Battle Royale have had their Player counts reduced to 100, down from 150. Ranked will remain at 150 Players until further notice.



GAMEPLAY

General

Thus far, we’ve reintroduced several second-chance mechanics and included new ones, albeit scarcely due to concerns of making the mid-game feel claustrophobic and dragging out the climax of a match. In Season 05, we’re dialing up these second-chance mechanics (Gulag Kit, Redeploy Pack, Reinforcement Flare and Reduced buy-back prices) so that players will be able to return to the Warzone more often. At the same time, we’re reducing the number of players across our core Battle Royale modes which will prevent the match feeling too chaotic but provide improved matchmaking times, faster pre-game lobbies, and a better quality of match overall. These changes paired with faster circle movement will elevate the pace of a Battle Royale match with more gameplay uptime! As always, we will be carefully reviewing sentiment and data to make sure that the engagement pacing remains healthy, and that Players can still pursue new personal records. These modifications will not be made to Warzone Ranked Play at this time due to second life mechanics being restricted in the mode.

New Features

Al Mazrah, Ashika Island | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Favorite Supply Box Loot

Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade

Portable Redeploy Drone (P.R.D.) Field Upgrade

Signals Intelligence Contract

Occupation Scan Public Event

High Stakes Public Event

TAV Vehicle

We’re eager to bring over the exciting new gameplay additions that debuted with Vondel to the other maps. From finding personalized loadout crates, the mobility granting P.R.D and more – These additions are sure to bring new ways to approach familiar territory.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) Vehicle | In-Season A vehicle roughly the size and shape of the Cargo Truck, the MRAP is equipped for heavy combat with additional armor plating and turrets, making it a slower, yet effective, vehicle for attack or defense. MRAP Keys are available at Buy Stations for $50,000 that will enable the ability to start and drive one of three vehicles located on the map. . The key must be used from the Player’s Backpack. This vehicle is disabled in Solos and Ranked Play.

Vehicle | In-Season

Dirt Bike Vehicle A nimble and rapid form of transportation that can perform hairpin turns on a dime and can technically fit up to two Players.

Vehicle Buy Station Locations on Al Mazrah have been refreshed to provide new combat scenarios and strategies. The Limited Stock row now contains new items: Reinforcement Flare Count: 1 Price: $5,000 P.R.D. Count: 2 Price: $2,000 Self-Revive Kit Count: 2 Price: $4,000 Durable Gas Mask Count: 2 Price: $3,500



Vondel | Battle Royale

Champion’s Quest Champion’s Quest has arrived in Vondel – similar to Al Mazrah the goal is to collect 3 elements, plant them and defend them! The twist? The elements have new effects: Gallium: Reveals all nearby team members who held it previously as if a Snapshot Grenade affected you. Deuterium: Fatigues its carrier, causing the Player to cough when they exert too much effort. Neptunium: Periodically electrocutes everything within close proximity including Players and Vehicles. Vondel’s Champions Quest offers unique rewards including a Weapon Blueprint, Charm, and more.



Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

Bomb Squad The Bomb Squad Perk will protect against death from explosive Equipment stuck directly to the Player when fully armored.

Buy Back Price Price reduced to $3,000, down from $4,000 This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

P.R.D. Behavior Increased deployment speed Improved airborne mobility Increased velocity when ascending



With the P.R.D now dropping on all maps, we’ve decreased the time it takes to lift off, sending you much higher than before, while allowing you to be more agile than before.

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Circle Timing The “Delay Time” before the first movement of the gas is now 90 seconds, down from 220 seconds. The “Close Time” of how long the gas takes to collapse to the next size is now 215 seconds, down from 270 seconds. This change does not apply to Ranked Play.



We’re shaving off around 3 minutes of the first circle’s logic with a combination of reducing the wait time before movement, and collapsing faster. The initial circle is displayed and in-play earlier which will more clearly highlight the safe (or not so safe areas) before you infil. With the remainder of the matches circle pacing playing out as it did previously. .

Circle Size Decreased the size of the initial circle. This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

Loot Increased spawn rate of the following items: Gulag Tokens Redeploy Packs Reinforcement Flares



Vondel | Battle Royale, Resurgence

Circle Placement The first circle is now more centered in BR & Resurgence



Vondel | Resurgence

Reinforcement Flare Improvements Quality of Life Players will now get their Reinforcement Flare refunded if it fails to deploy. The Reinforcement Flare now prioritizes players who are still connected to the match.

Quality of Life

UI/UX

Battle Royale Win Streak Tracker There is now a Win Streak Tracker on the menu and in-game to display your progress towards a Champion’s Quest.

Total Ammunition Count Quality of Life Shows total amount of ammunition in both backpack and player loadout in the currently equipped weapon.

Quality of Life Total Squad Cash Quality of Life In the Squad Widget, the total squad cash will be displayed.

Quality of Life

WARZONE RANKED PLAY

Season 05 brings new rewards to Warzone Ranked Play for its second full season of competition under the Al-Mazrah sun, including the Pro Issue Hemlock, Division Weapon Camos, and much more.

Below are the Season 05 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here.

Season 05 Highlight Changes and Fixes

Global Battle Royale Changes

Check out the Gameplay section above for some important updates to Battle Royale and Al Mazrah.

Match Ruleset Updates

New Vehicles and Gameplay Elements Vehicles Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) Dirt Bike Contracts Signals Intelligence Gameplay Elements P.R.D (Personal Redeploy Drone) Reinforcement Flare

Disabled Vehicles, Events, and Gameplay Elements Vehicles MRAP Events Occupation Scan Public Event High Stakes Public Event Gameplay Elements Favorite Supply Box

Restricted Weapons and Equipment Weapons X13 Auto Basilisk MX Guardian KV Broadside Attachments Explosive Ammo (Sniper Rifles) Dragon’s Breath Ammo (Shotguns)



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Final Placement SR SR earned for Placement Milestones has been increased. Updated Placement SR: Top 40: 15 (Up from 10) Top 30: 30 (Up from 20) Top 20: 45 (Up from 30) Top 10: 60 (Up from 40) Top 5: 80 (Up from 50) Top 3: 100 (Up from 60) Top 2: 125 (Up from 80) Victory: 150 (Up from 100)



This adjustment will help Placement Milestone SR feel more impactful throughout the match. Players will still need to earn high Kills and Assists in addition to high Placements to reach the highest Skill Divisions.

End of Season Skill Setback At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season: Bronze through Crimson I Players are set back three Tiers below where they finished in the previous season. Example: A Player ending Season 04 in Gold III will begin Season 05 in Silver III. Players Crimson II and above will start Season 05 in Diamond I.



WZ Ranked Play Season 05 Rewards

Season 05 Challenge Rewards

Throughout the Season 05, Players can earn the following rewards: Placement Challenges Finish ‘Top 15’ 25 Times: ‘Popped Off’ Large Decal Finish ‘Top 5’ 25 Times: Pro Issue ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint Finish 1st Place: ‘Straight Dubs’ Weapon Charm Kill & Assist Challenges Get 25 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Competitor’ Sticker Get 250 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Ranked Play Season 05’ Loading Screen Get 1000 Kills or Assists: ‘WZ Season 05 Ranked Veteran’ Camo



End of Season Division Rewards

At the end of each Season, Players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.

Rewards Update Starting in Season 05, players will continue to earn Emblems associated with their highest attained Division. Those who climb into Gold and above will obtain a new reward each season where we previously offered a Weapon Charm. For Season 05, we’re kicking off this new reward rotation with Season Division Camos.

Seasonal Division Rewards Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the Player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season. The Season 05 rewards are as follows: Top 250: ‘WZ Season 05 Top 250’ Animated Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Players must be in the Top 250 Division at the end of the Season to qualify for these rewards. Iridescent: ‘WZ Season 05 Iridescent’ Weapon Camo, Emblem, and Calling Card Crimson: ‘WZ Season 05 Crimson’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Diamond: ‘WZ Season 05 Diamond’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Platinum: ‘WZ Season 05 Platinum’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Gold: ‘WZ Season 05 Gold’ Weapon Camo and Emblem Silver: Emblem Bronze: Emblem Ranked Play First Place: The Player who finishes Season 05 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.



Looking for the Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, or Iridescent Weapon Camo? Click this @Treyarch tweet link to see it!

BUG FIXES

Fixed a number of issues that may have caused momentary hitching for some players in Battle Royale matches.

Fixed an issue in Battle Royale game modes that prevented the application of Lethal Equipment Skins.

Fixed an issue in Battle Royale Private Match that caused the squad details button to display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused Perk Package icons to load with significant delay in Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that caused Train sounds to be silent or cut off around the map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Flag to not appear on the Player who has a Most Wanted Contract.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from joining a Private Match lobby.

DMZ

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to DMZ.

Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel are all under attack.

Battles rage between the existing factions and a new threat, Konni.

Both sides will be fighting with everything they’ve got, calling in Killstreaks in what is known as Active Combat Zones. Intel suggests that higher-quality supplies and gear are more present in Active Combat Zones compared to single-faction areas.

In Al Mazrah, all Cartel are KIA within the Koschei Complex. Konni found it, completely gutted it, and found some additional hidden tunnels under the city.

We have also lost Building 21 to the Konni Group. With your help, we can get it back.

To all Operators: Shadow Company are your family now. We will not take the first shot on any Operator in any DMZ Exclusion Zone, and fight arm-in-arm with you in our battle against Konni.

GAMEPLAY

New Field Upgrades

Disguise

Built for pure stealth engagements, the Disguised Field Upgrade allows you to appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant (AI) Faction. Equip the Disguise and DMZ Combatants of the same faction will not attack unless you blow your cover and act aggressively towards them.

Battle Revive

An experimental stimulant offering an adrenaline rush as you complete a self-revive: A Self-Revive mixed with pure Battle Rage! After using it to get up from Last Stand, it immediately activates Battle Rage’s effects, allowing you to heal more quickly. The Tactical Sprint is also constantly refreshed for a short period of time.

Self-Revive Box

Much like an Armor Box, this Field Upgrade holds multiple Self-Revive Kits. Perfect for squad-based infiltrations.

New Equipment

Scuba Gas Mask

This is a Gas Mask that also acts as a Rebreather, providing protection from radioactive winds, gas, and allows for underwater breathing for an extended period of time.

Updates

New Missions and Urgents

New Missions and new Urgent Missions (if unlocked) will become available in Season 05.

Friendly Fire

Due to recent developments in Al Mazrah, Shadow Company is now allied with Operators across the Exclusion Zones. However, friendly fire will not be tolerated and this group WILL become hostile if provoked.

Adjustments

Improved clarity on some Mission descriptions

Adjusted infil locations across some Exclusion Zones

BUG FIXES