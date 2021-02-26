Monster Hunter Rise confirmed for PC release in 2022

While there had been speculation and rumors about a PC version of the newest Monster Hunter game, Capcom has officially confirmed that the game will not be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Speaking in an interview with Fanbyte, Ryozo Tsujimoto and Yasunori Ichinose, respective producer and director at Capcom Japan, described the port of Monster Hunter Rise as “still very much in development,” with a targeted release date of 2022.

The hacking of Capcom’s private business plans late last year was the first indication that a PC version of MHR was in the works, but no official comment was given at the time. There will still be a significant delay between the Switch release and the subsequent PC port, as Rise will debut on the Switch next month on March 26.

Monster Hunter Rise is in development by the team that previously focused on Monster Hunter handheld games. This is the first time the developers have been able to work with a system as powerful as the Switch, and we’ve already seen a glimpse of their ambition with the MHR demo currently available on the Nintendo eShop.

The most recent gameplay footage, shown during last week’s Nintendo Direct, gave us a preview of Rampage missions, where you are required to defend Kamura Village from an attacking monster.