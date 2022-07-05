Monster Hunter: Rise expansion, Sunbreak, sold over 2 million global copies

The Monster Hunter franchise has been going from strength to strength since its inception in 2004. The game in which players track by themselves or band together to hunt giant monsters in gorgeous nature locales has captivated the action RPG genre audience with every new iteration. Possibly the most significant success came with the release of Monster Hunter: World in 2018, which enjoys growth in sales even four years after its release. If we count both the base game and the Iceborne expansion, this entry to the franchise has garnered a record-breaking 21 million units shipped.

On the back of World’s success, in March of 2021 Capcom released the next installment of the saga, titled Monster Hunter: Rise. The new game has sold over 10 million units globally over all of its platforms, including the launch of a PC version from the start.

Following another successful release, Capcom has just announced that the massive new expansion for Monster Hunter: Rise, called Sunbreak, has already shipped 2 million global copies. Sunbreak is a full-featured expansion, that includes a host of additions to the base game. That means more quests, locales, monsters, new quest ranks, never-before-seen hunting actions, and a whole new story chapter.

The developers have made sure to note that Sunbreak is not an endpoint, but a milestone for the franchise. The aim is to continue supporting the game with further releases of free content, while also looking to boost the sales numbers through ongoing promotions and competitive pricing strategies.

With only a few weeks into its lifetime, Sunbreak has clearly already been a success for Capcom and the Monster Hunter franchise. It will be interesting to see how far the expansion can push the sales in the coming months. It is safe to bet that it might even surpass the success of Monster Hunter: World and the Iceborne expansion.