Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 8 million copies

Monster Hunter Rise might not support cross-play or cross-saves, but that hasn’t stopped it from selling exceptionally well. In fact, the latest Monster Hunter title has now sold over 8 million units around the world.

The celebratory number was announced on Twitter, via the game’s Japanese account. For those who don’t read Japanese, the tweet thanks the “8 million hunters” who’ve embarked on the adventure. This milestone was reached thanks in part to Rise’s recent PC launch — it became one of the most-played games on Steam upon arrival.

The tweet also reminds us all that the Sunbreak expansion will be out this summer. It’ll take hunters on both Nintendo Switch and PC to the island of Elgado to face off against a whole new group of fearsome beasts. These include the elder dragon Malzeno, the ice wyvern Lunagaron, and the crab-like Shogun Ceanataur.

Of course, there are still plenty of hunts to be had in the base game too. If you need a few pointers for Monster Rise, we can show you where to find Carbalite Ore, Striped Hide, and more of those all-important crafting materials. For newcomers who might have just picked up the game on PC, we can also teach you the basics of how Affinity works or how to join a friend’s quest.