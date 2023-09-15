Mortal Kombat 1: Fans Upset At Missing Feature

Mortal Kombat 1 has been a refreshing take on the series, as the release has received high praise from players and critics around the net. Unfortunately, there are a few things missing from the game that are leaving many players scratching their heads. This is quite normal nowadays, as it seems to be a trend with highly anticipated releases, but the disappointment is the same nonetheless.

A missing feature that is receiving a lot of attention is the on-screen combo system, which players can use to refer to the combo list without entering the pause screen. As a result, many of us are getting annihilated online as a consequence of dropping combos or forgetting the inputs completely. It’s really not fun to feel unprepared before entering a big ranking match as you try to earn more rewards for unlocking new costumes and other goodies due to missing features.

Related: Mortal Kombat 1: How to Do Easy Fatalities

Where Are My Combos?

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to many Reddit users, it’s very infuriating that the team over at NetherRealm Studios has forgotten something so simple. Memorizing combos is very important for players picking up new characters, and the level of difficulty of doing that in this game is already steep due to its large cast. It’s not so bad in story mode, as the game is quite generous for repeated losses, but in versus and online multiplayer modes, where things are a lot more frantic, it’s noticeable that we don’t have access to this feature anymore. One Reddit user even noted that the character tutorials were missing as well, which is very useful for any player, new or returning.

We’ve seen players musing about using notepads and sticky notes on the side of their screen as a temporary measure until NetherRealm patches the feature back into the game. We ourselves are looking for ways to streamline the process, just as we are looking for ways to memorize some of the more lengthy combos. Surely, this was a big oversight by the developers, as the community heaped nothing but praise on the feature when it was first implemented many games ago.

Related: Mortal Kombat 1: Characters That Need To Make An Appearance

NetherRealm has yet to comment on this topic, but we’re sure that they’ll hear about it sooner rather than later. In the meantime, maybe we should get a pen and paper ready as we try to find a replacement. Just don’t forget about the newly added Kameo characters, as they definitely bring an unpredictable element to the game, especially the ones with stun abilities. Actually, bring back the on-screen combos, please.