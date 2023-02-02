Mykhailo Mudyrk, Gavi, and Vitinha highlight FIFA 23 Future Stars leaks

Now that the FIFA 23 Team of the Year event is drawing to an end, it’s now time to take a look at the future. The next promo in Football Ultimate Team is the Future Stars, a yearly event that highlights some of the game’s youngest and brightest talents. And if the leaks on social media are any indication, this promo should drop very interesting cards into the marketplace in FUT over the upcoming days.

Thanks to @FutSheriff on Twitter, a number of apparent players that are set to be a part of the upcoming FIFA 23 Future Stars promo have already begun to leak. One of the more notable names to drop was PSG midfielder Vitinha.

Then, there’s speedy Blues midfielder Mykhailo Mudyrk. One of the most recent acquisitions by Chelsea, the 22-year-old could be a highly sought after player in Football Ultimate Team upon his impeding release:

Manchester City RW Anthony Elanga is also set to receive a significant upgrade from his 74 OVR base item, as he’s rumored to be a Future Star.

It’s hard to consider RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol a Future Star, especially given his play over the past year in the Bundesliga and with Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Still, he’s a key piece of the future for the Croatian national team, and is reportedly a part of this promo.

Gvardiol isn’t the only player who shined in Qatar to be in this promo. Spanish national team midfielder and FC Barcelona midfielder Gavi is also set to be in this event.

Other notable names that have been associated with the Future Stars promo include Crystal Palace CB Marc Guehi, OL LW Rayan Cherki, and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

The FIFA 23 Future Stars promo is set to begin on February 3.