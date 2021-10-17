Native Kingdom Hearts Switch ports still a possibility

Square Enix announced Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 were coming to the Nintendo Switch earlier this month. This incited controversy when people realized all releases were playable exclusively through the Cloud. Recent statements, however, indicate native ports of the first collection is at least being considered.

In a recent interview with Nintendo Life, Kingdom Hearts series producer Ichiro Hazama spoke about the thought process behind bringing the series to the Switch. According to Hazama, the team prioritized Cloud releases because it would be the easiest way to bring the entire series to the system.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 might be a touch too demanding for the platform, but Hazama didn’t rule out native conversions of Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 Remix. When asked by Nintendo Life, he stated that “production of a native version is undecided”. He went on to elaborate that while the Cloud is the best way to deliver the franchise to Switch fans for the moment, the team is also “always excited to hear feedback” from it fans.

The Switch versions of the Kingdom Hearts titles don’t have a release date yet.