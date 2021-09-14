NBA 2K22: MyNBA app ready to go after face scan issues

NBA 2K22 went live on September 10 for old and next-gen consoles, but it certainly wasn’t smooth if you wanted to play MyCareer or The City. The MyNBA 2K22 app, an application in which users can download on smartphones and scan faces into the game, was not available for iOS users on launch day. That issue appears to be resolved, as the app is now available on Apple devices.

The NBA 2K team confirmed late on September 13 that the app for Google and Apple is now live worldwide. On launch day, only Android users had access to the app.

UPDATE: MyNBA app on iOS and Google is now live! Get in and get scanning 📲



Already been playing? No problem. You can add new scans to already created MyPLAYERs.



Stay tuned all year for app updates to make your scans even more 🔥 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 13, 2021

According to NBA 2K social manager Ronnie ‘Ronnie2K’ Singh, the problem was with Apple. Apple had not approved the new version of the MyNBA app, thus delaying its release on the Apple App Store.

I know it’s a bummer for those who want to put their faces in. It’s available on Android and we’re hoping it’s approved by Apple shortly to go on to store. Thanks for patience https://t.co/IBDMyNRVyS — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) September 10, 2021

If you have already created your MyPlayer in NBA 2K22, you can still change the facial appearance of the avatar. In the pause menu, and scroll over to the MyPlayer section, and then select Appearance. Go to Appearance again, and then press either X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation) to import a face scan. Keep in mind that in order to do this, you must have done a scan within the app.

