NBA 2K22 overhauls dribbling system, adds new badges and other gameplay features

Yesterday, 2K Sports released the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22, which is slated to launch on September 10. One day later, 2K went more in-depth into changes that players can expect from the game this year. Among some of those changes include tweaks to the badge and Takeover system, plus a few other changes to the AI and animations.

One of the biggest changes that players can expect is a brand new dribbling size-up system. In a Courtside Report blog post, NBA 2K Gameplay Director Mike Wang stated that 1-to-1 Basic Size Up moves have been removed, and 1-on-1 Signature Size Up will take its place. The goal of this change is to marry the two dribbling mechanics together in order to give each player a unique feel when sizing up on the court. Players will also be able to equip Signature Combos, which are unique dribbling sequences. These generally take three to four seconds to pull off and can be triggered by pressing the sprint button, followed by flicking the Pro Stick upward.

Among some of the other changes players can expect include a new shot meter, fresh RT/R2 fakes, better on-ball positioning logic from the AI, and new hedge defender logic.

As far as builds go, Wang noted that for NBA 2K22, the number of badge points has been increased. This will allow players to have increased options on how to badge out in MyPlayer. Wang also stated that new badges will be added to 2K22, and here’s a look at those:

Fast Twitch – Ability to get off the floor quicker for standing layups and dunks

– Ability to convert standing layups more effectively Limitless Takeoff – Ability to soar from further away on driving dunk attempts

– Ability for bigs to finish over shorter players more efficiently Unstrippable – Ability to secure the ball better when gathering for a layup/dunk in traffic

– Ability to knock down Steph-like off-dribble deep 3’s Limitless Spot-up – Ability to hit logo-range 3’s off a catch and shoot

– Boosts your ability to score when shooting early in the clock Mismatch Expert – Ability to successfully shoot over taller defenders on a switch

– Ability to make difficult catches and quicker branch out to a shot or dribble Hyperdrive – Boosts the speed and effectiveness of moving dribble moves

– Boosts the ability to quickly chain dribble moves together Post Playmaker – Boosts the effectiveness of both shots and moves when playing in the post

– Increases the effectiveness of triple threat fakes, jabs, and go moves Ball Stripper – Ability to strip layup and dunk attempts more effectively

– Ability to get to those scrappy 50/50 balls quicker than opponents Menace – Significantly drops the offensive ratings of opponents when you smother them

Takeovers are also going to get an upgrade this year. Wang finished off the post by saying that NBA 2K22 will have new Takeover perks. These perks can be unlocked and equipped to existing Takeovers, which will be strengthened as a result.