NBA 2K23 Season 2 to feature new MyTeam Moment Rewind rewards, The City additions

The first season of NBA 2K23 is nearly in the books, as it is slated to end on October 21. In its place will be Season 2, and we have new details on what’s coming thanks to the latest Courtside Report. Season 2 will bring new challenges and rewards to 2K23’s various game modes, and will see the return of a spooky Halloween event.

The second season will feature a different sort of theme for The City, as the town will be decked out in a Wild West theme. The main reward for the season has also been revealed, as players who hit Level 40 in The City will receive a Jabbawockeez outfit. The Jabbawockeez were inserted into NBA 2K23 this year as one of the game’s new presentation additions.

Halloween will take place during Season 2, and NBA 2K23 is getting in the mood for that. The rest of the month will feature Halloween-themed events, capped off by the return of the 24-hour Long Night.

For MyTeam, Free Agent Nikola Jokic will be the Level 1 season reward. On top of that, the Level 40 reward is a Pink Diamond of NBA 2K23 cover athlete Devin Booker, which will clock in at 96 OVR. Other notable cards obtainable through the reward path include Emerald Tre Jones, Sapphire Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Ruby Mychal Thompson.

Also new for MyTeam in Season 2 is the addition of Moment Rewind challenges. In addition to Moments that highlight performances from the NBA, Moments Rewinds are weekly challenges that will task players with completing lineup requirements and tackling win conditions. The NBA 2K23 team also noted that there will also be some Skill Challenge games ending as soon as you complete those win conditions, as part of Moments Rewinds.

The MyTeam Exchange will also see more Centerpiece cards added, enough for some to be able to obtain either the 99 OVR Tim Duncan or 99 OVR Julius Erving.

Other notable additions for Season 2 include new rewards for The W Online, more apparel brands in The City, and more songs chosen by rapper J. Cole that will be added to the soundtrack. Here are the tracks listed in the Courtside Report:

Adekunle Gold – “Okay”

“Okay” Baby – “What Happened To That Boy ft. Clipse”

“What Happened To That Boy Benny The Butcher & J. Cole – “Johnny P’s Caddy”

“Johnny P’s Caddy” Conway the Machine – “Stressed ft. Wallo267 “

“Stressed “ Dele Sosimi Afrobeat Orchestra – “Too Much Information – Laolu Remix (Edit)”

“Too Much Information – Erykah Badu – “Didn’t Cha Know”

“Didn’t Cha Know” Erykah Badu – “Window Seat”

“Window Seat” Hot Boy$ – “Respect My Mind”

“Respect My Mind” J. Cole – “Lights Please”

“Lights Please” Juvenile – “400 Degreez”

“400 Degreez” Lloyd – “You ft. Lil Wayne”

“You Nas – “You’re Da Man”

“You’re Da Man” Omarion – “Touch”

“Touch” Outkast – “A Life In The Day Of Benjamin Andre (Incomplete)”

“A Life In The Day Of Benjamin Andre (Incomplete)” Outkast – “Vibrate”

“Vibrate” Ransom & Rome Streets – “Rooftop Sermons”

“Rooftop Sermons” Rich Boy – “Let’s Get This Paper”

“Let’s Get This Paper” Rich Boy – “Throw Some D’s”

“Throw Some D’s” Waka Flocka Flame – “Grove St. Party ft. Kebo Gotti “

“Grove St. Party “ Young Dro – “Shoulder Lean ft. T.I.“

Season 2 goes live on October 21.