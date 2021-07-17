NEO: The World Ends With You digital copies accidentally leak through Square Enix Store

Earlier today, buyers who preordered NEO: The World Ends With You from the Square Enix store got an unusual surprise. The storefront emailed digital codes, and not the pre-loading type from Amazon either — these codes allowed for the full game to be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop and played before launch.

It seems this error was left unattended for quite some time, judging from when the first report broke on gaming forum ResetEra to when Wario64 reported that free codes were being sent several hours after that. In that time, other buyers confirmed that they were able to successfully exploit the error. Though now Square Enix lists the digital code as being no longer in stock, according to reports, so it’s been finally fixed. However, as a warning for those who already received and downloaded the code, make sure to turn on airplane mode to avoid the risk of having the game restricted to after launch or even revoked altogether.

NEO: The World Ends With You will officially release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on July 27, with a PC version coming sometime this summer. And for those who want to try out the game before then (and didn’t score an early digital code), there’s an excellent demo out now.