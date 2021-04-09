Neo: The World Ends With You drops release date trailer, launches this July

Earlier this week producer Tetsuya Nomura stated on Twitter that more information concerning Neo: The World Ends With You would be revealed on April 9, right before the first episode of the anime airs on the same day. And new information has been revealed as promised, with the release of a brand new trailer.

The biggest piece of news, however, is that we finally have a release date for Neo: The World Ends With You. The game will be launching on July 27, globally as confirmed by Square Enix’s English site and trailer, for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It was also confirmed through the same official site that the Epic Games Store will be getting the title this summer 2021.

Recently, game director Tatsuya Kando spoke about Neo: The World Ends With You during a special program that aired earlier this week. He stated that the sequel title will be set three years after the events of the anime.

Creative producer and main character designer for the original The World Ends With You Tetsuya Nomura had wanted to develop a sequel since at least 2018. Nomura stated at the time that the Final Remix remaster of the game, which came out for Nintendo Switch, was the “final chance for creating a path to the next step, which I’ve had ideas about since the first launch 11 years ago.”