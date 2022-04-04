New FIFA 22 leak points to FUT Captains promo, Wissam Ben Yedder player card

Fantasy FUT is in the books, and the wait for the next FIFA 22 promo is on. Datamined information from the game files, though, point to a short wait for the next major event in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). The next event is expected to be a nod to some of the best leaders in the football world today, and the cards already leaked should get some fans of the franchise excited.

This latest promo in Football Ultimate Team is expected to be entitled FUT Captains. As the name indicates, this event will feature players who have been designated as team captains by their club.

One of the names, per FUT leaker @FutSheriff, will be Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris is the only captain for the Spurs.

🚨Lloris 🇫🇷 is coming in FUT Captains promo!



Stats official✅



Another spurs player 😬



design by @Criminal__x ❤️#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/ufAuA2BVl4 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 4, 2022

Additionally, a FUT Captains card of striker Wissam Ben Yedder has also been reportedly datamined by leakers.

🚨 The rat is back! Ben Yedder🇫🇷 has a card added to come during FUT CAPTAINS promo!



STATS ARE OFFICIAL✅



Design by the man @Criminal__x ❤️#fifa22 pic.twitter.com/oix1Lq3ZW2 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) April 4, 2022

Ben Yedder should be the marquee draw for this promo. The AS Monaco and French national team striker is slated to have some fantastic ratings, led by 95 Dribbling, 93 Shooting, and 93 Pace.

As for when FIFA players can expect the new promo drop, let’s just say it’s not expected to be a long wait. FUT Captains is expected to go live this coming Friday in FIFA 22.