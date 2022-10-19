New FIFA 23 Rulebreakers cards reportedly include Lorenzo Insigne, Kai Havertz

The second week of the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo is set to begin on October 21. The new week will bring new content to the world of Football Ultimate Team, and it appears that we already have an idea as to who will be a part of the next week’s content. That is thanks to leaks that have come from one of the FIFA community’s well-known leakers.

Related: The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 5 (October 19)

Known FUT leaker @FutSheriff has already leaked out a few of the names on Twitter that will be a part of Week 2 of the Rulebreakers promo. Reportedly, one of the more notable names to come out of this week will be Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz.

Joining Kai Havertz will be one of the other Premier League midfielder stars. Liverpool CM Thiago is expected to be a member of Week 2.

🚨Thiago🇪🇸 is added to come in RULEBREAKERS TEAM 2🔥



Good CM?



Make sure to follow me and @Criminal__x for more!#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/pEyw7NyaRu — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 19, 2022

Additionally, the MLS will get in on the action for the Rulebreakers. New Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne, who signed with the club this past summer after leaving Napoli, will be a part of Week 2.

🚨Insigne 🇮🇹 is added to come via RULEBREAKERS SBC🔥



Insane card?👀



Make sure to follow @FutSherif and @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/B3IhoDU50e — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 19, 2022

🚨Remember me?



Sissoko 🇫🇷 is added to receive a card in Rulebreakers during TEAM 2🔥



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/Xcyf8r0OIL — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 18, 2022

Other notable names for this week’s content includes Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, and Nantes midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Those three are all expected to receive 86 OVR cards within the next week.

🚨Merino 🇪🇸 is added to come in RULEBREAKERS TEAM 2🔥



Good card or nah?



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x !#fifa23 pic.twitter.com/YSoqOOJdPQ — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 19, 2022

All of these players are set to be a part of Team 2 of the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo. Currently, Week 2 is slated to start on October 21.