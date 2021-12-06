New Forza Horizon 5 patch brings game-breaking bugs.

The latest Forza Horizon 5 patch is focused on fixing issues with the accolades system, the game’s stability, and multiplayer modes like Horizon Arcade. However, many users are now reporting game-breaking bugs have begun to crop.

Over the weekend, players have been reporting several issues, some bigger than others. One of the most prevalent involves players becoming trapped in an infinite loading screen following the customization of a vehicle. Thankfully, developer Playground Games has stated they are working on this specific issue.

However, other equally frustrating problems are plaguing players, and there doesn’t appear to be any word on an imminent fix. Some players have been experiencing unresponsive controllers and overly long load times when entering/exiting homes, festivals, or photo mode. There have also been reports of game crashes when starting races.

Although not every player is experiencing these issues, we did find a fairly large number of complaints while checking the Forza Horizon 5 Reddit and scrolling through Twitter. Even pro Forza racing YouTuber Don Joewon Song has been experiencing similar issues and has said, “For me personally…I cannot play this game.”

I understand this won't be happening to everyone and I'm super happy that it isn't.



These are problems that are effecting me (Xbox Series X player) with no means of solving any issue.



For me personally.. I cannot play this game. — Don Joewon Song (@DonJoewonSong) December 4, 2021

Hopefully, fixes are on their way soon, and everyone can return to racing through Horizon’s beautiful rendition of Mexico.