Genshin Impact 2.4 official limited character and weapon banners revealed

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 is just days away, and we already have word on which limited banners will appear on the game’s next update. These include a brand new 5-star weapon and a couple of new playable characters on the horizon.

A new 4-star character, Yunjin, and a new 5-star character, Shenhe, will be available to pull during Version 2.4 of Genshin Impact. Yunjin is a Geo Polearm character that will function as a support, while Shenhe is a Cryo Polearm character that will function as a buffer for other Cryo units.

The limited banners for the first half of the update will feature a double banner of Shenhe and Xiao. The 4-star characters with rate-ups during this banner will include Chongyun, Ningguang, and Yunjin. Both banners will have the same 4-star character rate-ups. The weapon banner running alongside Shenhe and Xiao’s banners will include a brand new Polearm, the Calamity Queller, and the Primordial Jade Winged Spear.

The second half of the update will feature a double banner of Zhongli and Ganyu. The 4-star characters with rate-ups during this banner will include Yanfei, Beidou, and Xingqiu, all strong characters. The weapon banner during this period will feature the Amos Bow and Vortex Vanquisher.

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 will arrive on January 5, 2022.