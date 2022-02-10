New Genshin Impact trailer shows off Yae Miko and her endless battle against boredom

As the release of Yae Miko approaches, miHoYo has released a new teaser trailer for the character. The Shrine Maiden is all things to all people, but more than anything she dislikes boredom and does what she can to avoid it.

Yae Miko is the head of the Grand Narakumi Shrine in Inazuma and is also the owner of Yae Publishing House and a prolific editor in the world of Genshin Impact. She also has friends among the Adepti and the very gods themselves, making her quite the person of power.

An Electro character who is armed with a catalyst, Yae Miko will make an interesting addition to any party due to her talents and abilities. She can leave up to the three magical Sakura trees in her wake, doing damage to nearby enemies, and also call down tremendously powerful bolts of thunder to batter her enemies.

Yae Miko will be added to the game with update 2.5, which will arrive on February 16. As always, players will be able to get their hands on the new character by using Primogems and Fates to purchases Wishes through the gacha system.