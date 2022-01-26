Yae Miko talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Start stockpiling for Yae Miko.

Yae Miko is the overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine that is coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character. Although not officially confirmed, she is expected to arrive in the summonable banner in patch 2.5. If you are planning to summon on her banner, it’s essential to know her abilities and the materials required for leveling her up.

Attacks

  • Normal Attack- Summons Kitsune Spirits that strike upto three times dealing electro damage.
  • Charged Attack- Consume stamina to deal AoE electro damage.

Elemental Skill

Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

Yae Miko gains increased movement speed and leaves a Sesshou Sakura in her wake. The Sesshou Sakura uses lighting to strike a nearby opponent, delivering electro damage. When there are more Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level rises along with their damage. Simultaneously, only three Sesshou Sakura can exist.

Elemental Burst

Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin

Yae Miko unbinds surrounding Sesshou Sakura, breaking their outer forms and transforms them into the Kitsune thunderbolt, which deals AoE electrical damage. One thunderbolt is created for each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this manner.

Passives

  • Meditations of a Wild Kitsune- Yae Miko has a 25% chance of making extra character talent materials from the same region of a random sort when she produces character talent materials. This new material produced will have the same rarity as the materials consumed during production.
  • The Shrine’s Sacred Shade- The cooldown of Yae Miko’s elemental skill reduces whenever Yae Miko’s party members attack enemies.
  • Enlightened Blessing- Sesshou sakura’s damage is increased by 0.12% for every point of elemental mastery Yae Miko holds.

Constellations

1Chronicles of the Kistune KohortEach time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 7 Elemental Energy for herself.
2Hanagasa ManuscriptYakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura Cooldown is creased by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.
3The Seven GlamoursIncreases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
4Sakura Channeling When Sesshou Sakura thunderbolts hit opponents, the Electro Damage bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5 seconds.
5Mischievous TeasingIncreases the level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
6Forbidden Art: DaisesshouSesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created. Max Level increased to 4 and their attacks will ignore 45% of the opponents Defense.

Ascension Materials

Talent Ascension

LevelMoraMaterials
212,5003x Teachings of Light, 6x Handguard
317,5002x Guide to Light, 3x Kaguechi Handguard
425,0004x Guide to Light, 4x Kaguechi Handguard
530,0006x Guide to Light, 6x Kaguechi Handguard
637,5009x Guide to Light, 9x Kaguechi Handguard
7120,0004x Philosphies of Light, 4x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item
8250,0006x Philosphies of Light, 6x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item
9450,00012x Philosphies of Light, 12x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item
10700,00016x Philosphies of Light, 12x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item, 1x Crown of Insight

Character Ascnesion

LevelMoraBoss Drop MaterialBoss Drop MaterialLocal SpecialityEnemy Drop Material
2020,000Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1N/ASea Ganoderma x3 Old Handguard x3
4040,000Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3Dragonheir’s False Fin x2Sea Ganoderma x10 Old Handguard x15
5060,000Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x4 Sea Ganoderma x20 Kaguechi Handguard x12
6080,000Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3 Dragonheir’s False Fin x8 Sea Ganoderma x30 Kaguechi Handguard x18
70100,000Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x12 Sea Ganoderma x45Famed Handguard x12
80120,000Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Dragonheir’s False Fin x20 Sea Ganoderma x60 Famed Handguard x24

