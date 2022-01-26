Yae Miko talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is the overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine that is coming to Genshin Impact as a playable character. Although not officially confirmed, she is expected to arrive in the summonable banner in patch 2.5. If you are planning to summon on her banner, it’s essential to know her abilities and the materials required for leveling her up.

Attacks

Normal Attack- Summons Kitsune Spirits that strike upto three times dealing electro damage.

Charged Attack- Consume stamina to deal AoE electro damage.

Elemental Skill

Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura

Yae Miko gains increased movement speed and leaves a Sesshou Sakura in her wake. The Sesshou Sakura uses lighting to strike a nearby opponent, delivering electro damage. When there are more Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level rises along with their damage. Simultaneously, only three Sesshou Sakura can exist.

Elemental Burst

Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin

Yae Miko unbinds surrounding Sesshou Sakura, breaking their outer forms and transforms them into the Kitsune thunderbolt, which deals AoE electrical damage. One thunderbolt is created for each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this manner.

Passives

Meditations of a Wild Kitsune- Yae Miko has a 25% chance of making extra character talent materials from the same region of a random sort when she produces character talent materials. This new material produced will have the same rarity as the materials consumed during production.

The Shrine’s Sacred Shade- The cooldown of Yae Miko’s elemental skill reduces whenever Yae Miko’s party members attack enemies.

Enlightened Blessing- Sesshou sakura’s damage is increased by 0.12% for every point of elemental mastery Yae Miko holds.

Constellations

1 Chronicles of the Kistune Kohort Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 7 Elemental Energy for herself. 2 Hanagasa Manuscript Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura Cooldown is creased by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%. 3 The Seven Glamours Increases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. 4 Sakura Channeling When Sesshou Sakura thunderbolts hit opponents, the Electro Damage bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5 seconds. 5 Mischievous Teasing Increases the level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. 6 Forbidden Art: Daisesshou Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created. Max Level increased to 4 and their attacks will ignore 45% of the opponents Defense.

Ascension Materials

Talent Ascension

Level Mora Materials 2 12,500 3x Teachings of Light, 6x Handguard 3 17,500 2x Guide to Light, 3x Kaguechi Handguard 4 25,000 4x Guide to Light, 4x Kaguechi Handguard 5 30,000 6x Guide to Light, 6x Kaguechi Handguard 6 37,500 9x Guide to Light, 9x Kaguechi Handguard 7 120,000 4x Philosphies of Light, 4x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item 8 250,000 6x Philosphies of Light, 6x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item 9 450,000 12x Philosphies of Light, 12x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item 10 700,000 16x Philosphies of Light, 12x Famed Handguard, Undetermined item, 1x Crown of Insight

Character Ascnesion