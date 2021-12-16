New Horizon Forbidden West trailer showcases Slitherfang, Rollerback, and Sunwing machines

Hot off the heels of some slick Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 4 screenshots, developer Guerrilla Games is giving us another look at the much-anticipated sequel. We’ve been introduced to the Stormbird, Shellsnapper, and other massive machines already, but there are even more threats lying in wait.

The new Machines of the Forbidden West trailer showcases some of the game’s most intimidating foes yet. The massive Slitherfang, the prowling Rollerback, and the gliding Sunwing are some of the highlights, and they received a closer look on the PlayStation Blog. The Slitherfang, based on the king cobra, spits acid as it snakes around the desert. The Rollerback is heavily armored, so you’ll need to use all of Aloy’s combat options to take it down. Finally, the Sunwing is considered “graceful” as it flies through the sky, but that doesn’t make it any less dangerous.

We’ve learned about Horizon Forbidden West’s tribes and how their personalities are reflected in Aloy’s armor upgrades, but we still have plenty of questions about the game before launch — what’s with that little baboon machine in the trailer? The game’s release date is February 18, 2022, and it’ll be a simultaneous PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 release. We may see more Horizon games from external developers after that.