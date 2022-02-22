New Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga behind the scenes video showcases design secrets and easter eggs

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on the horizon, with a planned launch date of April 5. The team at TT Games has been gradually drip-feeding new details and trailers to the waiting public, and the latest is a behind-the-scenes video featuring commentary from the creative team.

Much of the video is dedicated to developers waxing lyrical about their love of Star Wars and the various freedoms of working on a Lego game — in stark contrast, it should be noted, to January’s report on the excruciating crunch conditions and low morale during the game’s five-year development cycle — but there are some enjoyable specifics discussed as well. For example, lead sound designer Tessa Verplancke mentions how Lucasfilm allowed the team to delve into its entire sound library to get the ambiance just right. Lead render tech programmer Vassilis Poulopoulos also notes the 12,000 materials, 20,000 unique models, and 26,000 textures that were generated for the game.

The scale of the game is certainly impressive: lead Lego model artist Thomas Coleman and art director Josh Pickering Pick revealed how the team had built the ships “literally brick by brick,” with designs that would require millions of bricks in the real world. TT Games has left plenty of room for the Lego games’ trademark humor, too: the team noted easter eggs such as being able to switch all the weapon sound effects to “mouth noises” and the inclusion of “Mumble Mode,” a nod back to the series’ humble origins before full voice acting.