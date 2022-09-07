New Let’s Go! feature lets your Pokémon free roam, collect items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee Pokémon games are a bit different from the mainline series, but they will still lend some fun features to Scarlet and Violet. The latest trailer revealed a new Pokémon, Team Star, and much more.

One feature is literally called Let’s Go — it’s the one that lets one of your Pokémon walk beside you as you explore the overworld. As the official Pokémon website explains though, there is much more to it than that. You can send your Pokémon off in a certain direction, and they’ll pick up items and engage in Auto Battles as they go exploring.

Auto Battles, as the name implies, happen automatically, without any need for the player to issue commands. You can directly send your Pokémon into an Auto Battle against any wild Pokémon you see in the field, but it can also conduct them on its own when you’ve sent it off to collect items. This sounds like a great way to passively collect experience for a new Pokémon you want to train without the need for multiple individual battles.

Another gimmick that debatably takes inspiration from Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee is the idea of rideable Pokémon. Koraidon and Miraidon, the respective new Legendary Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, have vehicle forms that resemble motorcycles. With these, the player will be able to zip around the Paldea region quickly. There are even flying forms that are reminiscent of Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee’s Sky Dash.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on November 19, so that still leaves plenty of time for us to learn more about the ninth Pokémon generation. The games are Nintendo Switch exclusives of course, and there will actually be a new OLED Switch model themed after the games too. It features, appropriately enough, one scarlet and one violet Joy-Con, a Switch unit with a graffiti-like art style, and a dock with images of Koraidon and Miraidon. It’s coming two weeks before the games on November 4 and will cost $359.99 USD.