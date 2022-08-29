New Mafia game confirmed to be in development as part of series’ 20th anniversary

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen a totally new Mafia title. Mafia III arrived in 2016, and while we did get Mafia: Definitive Edition as part of the Mafia Trilogy in 2020, it was a remake of the original 2002 game. It might have changed its mission design and updated many of its gameplay mechanics, but at the end of the day, it was a rehash. Fans will be happy to know that a true fourth game in the series is in the works.

A 20th-anniversary interview was posted on the official Mafia website, and it concludes with the announcement of a new game by Hangar 13 general manager Roman Hladík. “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project,” the GM declares. “While it’s a few years away and we can’t share anything more right now, we’re really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories.” There’s no uncertainty there: a new Mafia game is coming in the future. Platforms and the release date are understandably up in the air, but it’s good to have confirmation.

It’s especially good to hear considering there was a report about a new Mafia game in development earlier this year. That report came alongside the departure of two high-ranking members of developer Hangar 13: studio head Haden Blackman and COO Matthew Urban. Just a few months before, in fall 2021, we learned that Take-Two and 2K canceled an unannounced game codenamed Volt. It’s unclear if that project was related to Mafia in any way, but when you combine that with studio departures, it’s reassuring to know that Hangar 13 is still working on more Mafia.

The most recent numbered game in the series, Mafia III, saw Vietnam veteran Lincoln Clay tangling with the mob in a fictionalized version of New Orleans. It featured lots of unique vehicles and money-making schemes.