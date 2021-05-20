New Monster Hunter Stories 2 trailer released ahead of next week’s digital event

A new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has been released alongside news that another Monster Hunter digital event will be held next week. The trailer gives all prospective players a short summary of the game’s introductory hours, during which they’ll be introduced to the themes of the world and culture of riders, as well as the Razewing Rathalos.

While Monster Hunter Stories 2 won’t release until July 9, there is an update coming for Monster Hunter Rise much sooner than that. Next week’s Monster Hunter digital event takes place on May 26 and will reveal more about both this update and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

The required space for installing #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 is approximately 1.4GB.



However, if this will be your first time updating the game, the required space will be approx. 2.9GB. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2021

The Update Version 3.0 for Monster Hunter Rise is approximately 1.4 GB. If this is your first time updating the game though, you’ll need 2.9 GB available to install everything you need to get going.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the section on the new Amiibo that will accompany the game. There are three, one for Ena, Razewing Rathalos, and Tsukino. Each one unlocks a different layered armor set in the game. We’ll have to wait until launch to see the advantages and disadvantages they bring.