How to get the Ninjutsu Gesture in Monster Hunter Rise — Out of Sight, Out of Mind’s Eye event quest

Monster Hunter Rise’s first event quest, Out of Sight, Out of Mind’s Eye, is available to all players. When you’re ready to embark on an event quest, you need to head over to the hub area and speak with Minoto, the Hub Maiden. There will be an event quest tab that you can choose to accept, and you’ll be able to tackle this adventure on your own or with friends. Alternatively, you can visit Senri the Mailman at the front of the village to play the event quest online.

Out of Sight, Out of Mind’s Eye is an event quest where you’ll be taking a rank six Tetranadon in the Lava Caverns. Upon defeating this Tetranadon, you’ll earn the Ninjutsu Gesture, and you can perform it anytime after finishing the quest.

The Tetranadon is a kappa creature with a large stomach. The weakest points on the creature’s body are its head, neck, foreleg, and torso. You primarily want to use a blunt or severing weapon against it as those types of weapons the most damage. If you want to use an elemental one, electricity is the best one, followed by fire. It is a rank six monster, so make sure you’re capable of hunting something at that level before accepting the quest or go with a group of experienced friends to help you out.

Upon successfully hunting the Tetranadon, you’ll receive the Ninjutsu Gesture in your Gestures menu. It won’t tell you receivedthe gesture upon completing the quest. Instead, you’ll have to go to the Chat Menu option under the Multiplayer tab of your menu. Switch over to the Gestures tab, and it should be the latest gesture you receive.