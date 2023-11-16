New MW3 Playlist Solves Multiplayer’s Biggest Problem

MW3’s biggest problem may have just been solved by its newest playlist, which adds a whole new layer of visibility to enemies on the map. It’s not a permanent fixture yet, but it’s a promising feature with a lot of potential.

The brand-new Experimental Playlist adds a bright red outline to players on the other team. Not only does this make them easier to see at long distances, but it also helps to distinguish them from the background if they’re hiding in dark corners or other visually cluttered environments.

MW3’s Big New Visibility Update

It's time for our very first #MW3 Playlist Update of the year! 🎉



Alongside fan favorites, such as Terminal 24/7, we're introducing a new Experimental Playlist. Within this Playlist, all Operators have a colored outline to distinguish them from the environment.



We're excited to… pic.twitter.com/MmViEm3njZ — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 16, 2023

This feature arrived with the Experimental Playlist as part of the November 17 Weekly Playlist Update. The devs explicitly stated that this change is meant to counteract visual problems, and they’re asking for feedback on how well it’s working.

I was able to jump into two quick games when it first launched, and it feels like a huge step in the right direction already. Playing on Afghan is typically a headache for me as an SMG player. It’s so easy to sprint right past people, even when I’m intentionally checking for them as I run.

I personally think the outline could even stand to be a bit brighter, but I recognize there’s a competitive integrity line that the devs need to respect as well. This change could backfire if things go too far in one direction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Playlists such as Search & Destroy and Cutthroat encourage players to be sneaky. They’re slower-paced and much more punishing than your typical Respawn mode, so slithering into deep corners and catching opponents off guard is a core part of the experience. SHG doesn’t want to take that option away, so I’m sure they’ll be walking a fine line with any tweaks.

That’s where fan feedback comes into play. Everyone should jump into a few rounds of the Experimental Playlist and try it out for themselves. I highly recommend doing it. It’s not often we get a chance to completely change the game, but this is a clear opportunity to make things better.