New World’s update 1.1 addresses AFK players and prepares for server transfers – Full patch notes

The first week for New World has been an astounding rollercoaster for the development teams and the hundreds of thousands of players attempting to log into the game. The New World development team was quick to jump on the server queue problems by adding twice as many servers and increasing the number of players that could be on a server at one time, but they’ve only just started on these solutions. The next big one is releasing the server transfer feature and releasing it to all players for free.

Amazon Games quickly reacted to the massive queue times by increasing the number of servers and expanding how many players could be on a server at any given time. Because of all the confusion and quickfire releases of new servers, the team announced shortly after that server transfers would be in the works to ensure all players could find a suitable server to call home. The groundwork for that transfer system was done in update 1.1. While it’s still not here, we’re getting closer to it and should expect to see it available in the New World store shortly.

Because of the massive queue times, players never wanted to leave their server and found ways to remain online indefinitely, such as autorunning into a wall. Update 1.1 addresses this by adding layers of security to ensure players cannot fool the AFK system and shortened the AFK timer windows.

On top of those two announcements, a handful of bug fixes were added, along with addressing other issues players had with quests.

Unfortunately, nothing in the update addresses the lag during the Amrine Expedition, but hopefully, that’s beginning to clear up for players who still need to progress through the main quest.

New World Update 1.1

General

We’ve implemented the groundwork for the character server transfer, and you may see elements of that work in the in-game store. We’re continuing to work on this feature and will have more information on how the system works later this week when we release server transfers.

War

Changed turret projectiles in War from physical projectiles to use hitscan detection. This should help performance in War, with fewer objects being spawned in the world.

AFK Preventation

In an effort to ensure players can’t stay AFK, especially in higher population servers, we’ve made the following adjustments to the AFK prevention system.

Added additional AFK prevention to ensure players cannot fool the existing system with simulated mouse movement.

Shortened the AFK warning message from 20mins to 15mins.

Shortened the AFK disconnect from 25mins to 20mins.

World Queue

We added a confirmation screen when a player attempts to leave the queue for a world, asking the player to confirm if they’re intending to leave the queue. This should help ensure nobody accidentally leaves the queue and misses out on their spot in line.

Bug Fixes

General Fixes

Fixed a rare issue causing the interact key to not properly function on various objects in the world.

Fixed an issue causing the barrel to not appear in “Pirate Stance” emote.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive coin as a reward from some activities.

Fixed a bug where interrupting the fast travel animation may cause the player’s character to become stuck inside of a house.

Fixed an issue in Territory Standing rewards where some localized text was missing.

Fixed an issue where players are asked to claim achievement titles multiple times after logging back into the game, despite already having claimed the rewards.

Fixed an issue causing leg animations to freeze.

Fixed game crashes related to the New World Twitch integrations.

Fixed a rare issue where players could enter state where they could not be hit by most attacks.

Fixed an issue where certain item containers could be looted infinitely.

Fixed an issue where the abandoning event notification could sometimes persist after the player abandoned the event.

AI Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Pastor Walsh to spawn aggressively at the Walsham point of interest (POI).

Fixed an issue causing enemies to spawn slower than intended in the Bullrush Wash POI.

Fixed an issue causing Overseer Zane to respawn slower than intended in the “Something to Prove” quest.

Fixed an issue where Master Zindt could have duplicated respawns at the Kannan Tomb POI.

Quest Fixes

Added missing journal information about the recommended quest level for players attempting to unlock the second faction rank.