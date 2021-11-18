New Xbox update will address NBA 2K22 and FIFA 22 stability and crashing problems

Microsoft is set to release a new update for Xbox platforms today, and a major focus of it is dedicated towards stability. Several titles, including Battlefield 2042, NBA 2K22, and FIFA 22, are all set to get a bit of help from Xbox, as it looks to handle a problem that has been going on for quite some time.

Xbox Experiences Principal Program Manager Jonathan Hildebrandt confirmed today via a Xbox blog post that the newest update for the Xbox Series X and S, which is slated to reach consoles on November 18, is targeted towards preventing crashes and to improve stability across some of the platform’s major titles.

Two of the affected games are NBA 2K22 and FIFA 22, as both have had issue with crashes dating back to 2K22’s release in September. The former’s major issue seems to be related to The City, NBA 2K’s open-world mode that integrates MyCareer with The Park, Rec, and other MyPlayer-specific modes.

As far as Battlefield 2042 is concerned, Hildebrandt added that Xbox will continue to work with EA with regards to stability issues in Battlefield 2042. This comes on the heels of Battlefield 2042 developer DICE stating that it will be implement a patch that should improve the servers ahead of the title’s November 19 release.