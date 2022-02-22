Nier Reincarnation x Final Fantasy XIV crossover confirmed for global release

Announced earlier in the month, it was unclear whether the Nier Reincarnation crossover event with Final Fanatasy XIV would release outside of Japan. It was initially announced during a Japanese livestream, with a summer 2022 release window. Now, fans can rejoice that it will be getting a worldwide release later this year.

The crossover event still doesn’t have a specific date. Nier Reincarnation’s most recent content roadmap shows that the Final Fantasy XIV crossover event comes after May. Seeing as the roadmap was posted on the game’s official English account, this outright confirms that Japanese players won’t be the only ones to experience the upcoming crossover.

The #NieRReincarnation February 2022 Roadmap is here!



There's so much to be excited about, with crossovers returning, new features, and a thrilling crossover with Final Fantasy XIV!!



What are you most looking forward to?#NieR pic.twitter.com/a8KAOVjxKx — NieR Re［in］carnation EN (@NieRReinEN) February 22, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Nier franchise collaborated with the extremely popular MMORPG. Final Fantasy XIV started introducing Nier Automata raids in 2020, with further Nier content coming last year.

While waiting for the Final Fantasy XIV event, Nier Reincarnation has plenty to tide players over until then. The return of the Nier Automata crossover event ends in March, with the Nier Replicant crossover being reintroduced in April. Nier Reincarnation’s main story also gets a new chapter next month, along with several additions over the coming months including a hidden stories feature and extra difficulties for exploration and event quests.