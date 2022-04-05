Only Genshin Impact has been discussed on Twitter more than Wordle so far this year

It wasn’t just you, Wordle really did dominate Twitter in early 2022. Twitter has revealed that the word-guessing game Wordle was the second-most discussed game on the site in Q1 2022, from January 1 to March 31. Only free-to-play open-world action game Genshin Impact was discussed more on Twitter during that time, which is something of a surprise.

Global head of creator and gaming content partnerships for Twitter Rishi Chadha took to, erm, Twitter to reveal the top ten most discussed games on the website during Q1 2022. As we all saw the phenomenon of Wordle first-hand (and its many clones), it’s a surprise that it didn’t bag the top spot.

Genshin Impact is a popular game, but given that Wordle has an in-built sharing button that saw all of our timelines dominated by green squares for what felt like forever we are shocked it fell short of claiming first place. Genshin Impact’s popularity worldwide is probably what took it top of the list.

Here were the most talked about games across the globe.



Wordle coming in at #2 is a testament to the game’s grasp of the TL (shoutout to everyone keeping their daily streak alive!), & @ELDENRING making the list so quickly after launch speaks to the popularity of the game 🤯👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RDtzzIPokI — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) April 5, 2022

As you can see in the tweet above, the rest of the top ten contains a mixture of likely (and not-so likely) candidates. Slightly surprising is that Elden Ring is languishing in seventh place. It felt like everyone and their mum were talking about that. We’d wager its release in late February held it back from rising higher in the table.