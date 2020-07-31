Over 1 Million Players Have Already Tried Grounded’s Early Access

Obsidian Entertainment appears to have a new hit with their latest game, Grounded. It is now being reported that over a million players have tried the game in its early access. This is very impressive given that the game was only made available through the Xbox Game Pass preview and the Steam Early Access on July 28. That means the game was able to gain a million players within only a few days.

The announcement was made on Xbox Wire; the article also reveals that the early access version of the game will be gaining a new update beginning August 27.

That’s huge! More than one million players have explored the mysterious backyard of @GroundedTheGame. Join the fun with Xbox Game Pass and Steam Early Access: https://t.co/UEoPBHsssB — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) July 31, 2020

Grounded is an online, multiplayer game that takes clear inspirations from the classic 90s film Honey, I Shrunk Kids. Players get to play as young teens, who find themselves shrunk down to the size of ants. It is up to the players to team up, and trek throughout the mysterious backyard in order to find out a way to make themselves big again.

In the game, players can collect many different tools and equipment, while facing against dangerous insects and other creatures. Due to their sizes, most insects now tower over the player characters. The giant spider enemies were given the most publicity due to many people’s arachnophobia. Fortunately the developers have thought ahead, and incorporated an arachnophobia feature, which is a slider that determines how realistic spiders will look like in the game.

The full version of Grounded is currently expected to be release sometime in 2021.