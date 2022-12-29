Best counters for Roadhog in Overwatch 2

Roadhog in Overwatch 2 has a ton of chances to survive many engagements either through his own abilities or with help from his Supports. Not to mention with fewer shields in the game, he can pull many opponents out of position and harshly punish them for existing. With that in mind, you are going to want to know how to take him down. Here are some tips and hero picks for countering a Roadhog that is taking over a game.

Best hero picks to counter Roadhog in Overwatch 2

When trying to counter Roadhog in Overwatch 2, you want to take advantage of his limited mobility and do your best to stop his hook from taking over the game. Here are the best heroes in each class to stop him from doing what he wants.

Tank – Orisa, Roadhog, Sigma, Zarya

Damage – Bastion, Cassidy, Echo, Genji, Mei, Pharah, Sombra, Symmetra

Support – Ana, Baptiste, Brigitte, Zenyatta

For Tank players, you mostly want to stop the enemy Roadhog from hooking your teammates and one-shotting them. Orisa can throw a Javelin and stun him, Sigma can shield and suck his shots, and Zarya can shield with a well-timed bubble. Using another Roadhog can hook the enemy Roadhog and put them at a positional disadvantage.

There is not really one Damage hero that completely wrecks Roadhog right now because of how much health and damage he has. For that reason, we chose heroes who can either put heavy damage into Roadhog or work to avoid his hook. Mei and Sombra can also work to make things very frustrating for him by slowing and hacking him.

Support characters are the most vulnerable against Roadhog. Ana’s Sleep Dart and Biotic Grenade used to work wonders against him, but if he has a Kiriko, she can negate those with Suzu Protection. Baptiste might be able to save teammates who are hooked with his Immortality Field, but that can be tough. Roadhog easily destroys Brigitte’s shield, so she needs her team around her to have any chance, and Zenyatta is well-known for being an easy target, but Orb of Discord can help knock a Roadhog down a peg, making him our most recommended pick besides Ana.

The most important thing to remember when fighting a Roadhog is not to take him on alone. You need your teammates with you to have any real shot against a semi-decent player. You want to overwhelm him with targets. His hook and shot can take one of you down, but even he doesn’t have enough defense and healing to survive 2-3 additional sources of fire bursting him down. If there is a Kiriko around, be sure to take her out as quickly as possible and lay all of your fire into him. Just be careful not to be all grouped up when he uses his Ultimate, or he will decimate you.