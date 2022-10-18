Overwolf, a community modding hub, will be coming to The Sims 4

Electronic Arts announced during October’s Sims Summit stream that it is starting a collaboration with Overwolf. Overwolf is the operator of CurseForge, a mod manager and discovery platform for user-generated content. The Sims and Overwulf collaboration will expand the Sims modding community and give a place for modders to share their contributions. The platform does not have a release window just yet, but The Sims Blog encourages players to follow Overwolf for any future updates.

As mentioned above, EA plans to use this platform for modders to host their creations and allow other players to download user-generated content for The Sims 4. The blog claims EA will not require modders or other creators to move to or use the CurseForge platform. However, the blog also warns about the risk of implementing modded content in the game. The blog encourages players to back up their data and proceed with caution once this new platform becomes available.

Depending on what kind of hardware players are using, the modded content can corrupt game files or overwhelm your copy of the game. It’s unknown if the new modded features will be limited to a few platforms or all the platforms where the game is playable. The Sims Summit also announced a new generation of Sims under the working title of Project Rene. It’s not known if Project Rene is The Sims 5, but it will “evolve” how Sims think and behave while also expanding customization options and providing innovations in exciting new ways.

The Sims FreePlay mobile game is also incorporating improved facial options as part of the Our Faces of the Future Update. Starting October 18, The Sims 4 is free-to-play on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game has continued getting free updates, with an update from July adding new Sexual Orientation options and curved walls.