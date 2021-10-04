PC players still can’t access Hitman 3’s Season of Envy DLC

Hitman 3 Season of Envy launched last week, bringing a new Escalation, challenge, with the promise of so much more to come over the next month. Unfortunately, however, not all players have access to the new Escalation despite IO Interactive addressing the issue with a fix.

PC players reported the issue on September 27, the day Season of Envy was released. IO Interactive stated that a hotfix pushed to PC players on October 1 fixed the problem, allowing everyone to play The Envy Contention finally. However, users flocked to Twitter to present IO Interactive with screenshots showing how they still couldn’t access the DLC. Others chimed in with glitches to the newly added Odium Suit, in which Agent 47 appears to be missing his sunglasses.

Today, IO Interactive has opened the week by addressing the issue. A new thread has been started on Twitter, where the developer will notify users when the new PC hotfix is available. The Twitter thread will likely be where players will flood the replies with any issues they encounter once the hotfix goes live.

Let's start the week with an update on this fix! There's a small number of PC players still having issues getting access to the Envy content. We're hard at work on a second update to resolve this. Updates to come in this thread. https://t.co/IcEeHhITs0 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) October 4, 2021

Mercifully, the issues PC players are experiencing don’t seem to extend to the most recent Elusive Target: The Ascensionist, which is still available in-game until October 11.