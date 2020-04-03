Platinum Games has a 5th announcement “coming soon”

Platinum Games has announced it has a 5th announcement to share as part of the Platinum 4 initiative.

Platinum 4 had come to an end on April 1, when the Japanese software house had revealed Sol Cresta, an April Fools’ day joke.

On Twitter, the studio has mentioned that “Platinum 4 isn’t over!” as a “Bonus Stage [is] coming soon….”.

PlatinumGames Inc. on Twitter The #Platinum4 isn’t over! Bonus Stage coming soon…. https://t.co/GLRQg6RNI8

The Platinum 4 website has then been updated with room for a 5th announcement, which at the time being has only been teased and doesn’t have a release date.

Previous announcements from the developer include:

On top of that, it has also been revealed that the label has a brand new engine in the works, one that will allow the development team to build games with its own proprietary technology.

What could the latest project be? Platinum Games has shared it would like to work on multiple games, such as Scalebound – even though Microsoft has debunked chances it might return in development – and even Viewtiful Joe 3.

However, it’s worth noting that Platinum still has two triple-A titles in the making right now, with Bayonetta 3 and Babylon’s Fall still waiting to get more details and a release date. Realistically, this announcement could be related to one of those.