PlayStation’s Twisted Metal show will begin filming in the coming weeks, says Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie, star of the upcoming PlayStation Productions show Twisted Metal, has revealed that the show is set to begin filming in the coming weeks.

In an interview with Extra TV at the Country Music Television awards, Mackie spoke about how he is preparing for the role. “I haven’t started filming yet. I start in a few weeks. A lot of vegetables and chicken breast,” says Mackie. He continued by sharing more about the show itself sharing “My new project Twisted Metal is going to be on Peacock. I’m about to start shooting that and if you remember the video game, it’s just us driving cars and blowing stuff up and trying to make it to New San Francisco.”

In Twisted Metal, Mackie plays John Doe, who sets out to deliver a mysterious package across a wasteland to New San Francisco. Mackie is also serving as an executive producer. Alongside Mackie will be Will Arnett voicing the iconic Twisted Metal mascot Sweet Tooth.

PlayStation Production’s Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg released back in December with relative success at the box office. The studio’s next project following Twisted Metal will be Ghost of Tsushima, based on the 2020 open-world game from Sucker Punch Productions.