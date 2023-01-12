Pokémon celebrates over 1,000 Pokémon ahead of February update

You are not misreading that headline. As of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, there are officially more than 1,000 Pokémon across the franchise’s entire history. 1,008 to be exact. While the series tagline of ‘Gotta catch ’em all’ has become growingly unrealistic over the years, it’s never felt more overwhelming than it does now.

To celebrate the occasion, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have put out a video highlighting every single Pokémon. If you’re still embarking on your adventure through Paldea and wish to discover new Pokémon for yourself, we advise you give the video a miss since it spoils every new addition in Scarlet & Violet.

The video takes a bit of time to highlight the lucky 1,000th Pokémon — Gholdengo, a Steel/Ghost type with a body that’s made of 1,000 coins. So, it’s status as the 1,000th Pokémon is clearly a deliberate one. If you’ve yet to encounter one for yourself in the games, it’s an admittedly rare find since it’s the evolved form of the elusive Gimmighoul.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that a Version 1.2.0 update for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is coming that will “include bug fixes and added functionality.” It doesn’t go into any specifics, but it is slated to arrive in late February, just over a month away.

Despite being a major financial success for the company and Nintendo, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet was routinely mocked and criticized at launch for its poor performance, various bugs, and other technical issues. A 1.1.0 update was already added in December that aimed to address those complaints, as well as introduce online ranked battles.

As The Pokémon Company acknowledges, the game isn’t bug free but they aren’t always harmful. Last month, players discovered a glitch that allowed Koraidon and Miraidon to fly at blinding speeds. It may not be detrimental to the experience nor something that players can easily and accidentally trigger, but don’t be surprised if February’s update patches it out.